Kansas State's men's golf team finished eighth at the Big 12 Championship, which concluded Wednesday at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson.
The Wildcats finished at 54-over par, 13 strokes ahead of ninth-place West Virginia and 16 ahead of Iowa State, which finished last. K-State was 11 strokes behind Kansas, which took seventh.
“I’m really proud of how they guys competed this week,” K-State head coach Grant Robbins said in a release. “They gave it everything they had, and that’s all you can ask for. Today we got off to a good start, but midway through the round we made a couple of bogeys on the par-5 17th that kind of halted our momentum.
Sophomore Riccardo Leo and freshman Luke O’Neill tied for low for K-State, tying for 29th at 14-over par. Sophomore Tim Tillmanns was just one stroke behind them, ending at 15-over to tie for 32nd. Next in line was junior Will Hopkins, who tied for 42nd at 18-over. Graduate student Jacob Eklund finished at 21-over to tie for 45th.
Given the youthful makeup of the roster, Robbins acknowledged the Wildcats' inexperience "definitely" was a factor in the final result.
If you look at our team, we are very young, with four of our top six guys being freshmen in terms of eligibility, and this was the first time they’ve competed in a Big 12 Championship," he said. "I’ve seen a lot of growth with this group, and I’m very excited about the future. Hopefully we get into the NCAAs and keep the season going.”
It was a tight race at the top of the leaderboard, with only two shots separating the top-three teams. No. 3 Oklahoma State prevailed, ending at 9-over par to edge top-ranked Oklahoma (10-over) and No. 7 Texas (11-over). It marked the Cowboys' second consecutive Big 12 title.
Texas' Cole Hammer earned medalist honors thanks to his 4-under-par 276, topping the two runners-up — Oklahoma's Quade Cummins and Oklahoma State's Bo Jin — by one shot.
K-State now will await its postseason fate, which will be determined at 1 p.m. May 5, when the NCAA announces the fields for regionals.