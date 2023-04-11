Kansas State’s Tim Tillmanns competes during the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club in April 2021. Tillmanns finished fourth overall at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational earlier this week.
The Kansas State men's golf team walked away with its eighth top-five finish of the season after taking third earlier this week in the Tiger Collegiate Invitational hosted at the Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Missouri.
The eight top-five wins rank second in school history, seven of which were third place or better.
The Wildcats, who shot a 36-under 828 (281-273-274), finished behind fifth-ranked Illinois who shot a 68-under 786 (269-261-266) and host Missouri, who shot a 40-under 824 (270-275-274).
“I’m really proud of how we competed this week,” head coach Grant Robbins said in a written statement. “We got off to a slow start but were able to play pretty golf for the final 27 holes. The conditions were perfect for scoring, and it came down to if you could get hot enough with the putter.”
Senior Tim Tillmanns led the way, finishing fourth with a 16-under 200 (67-68-65). The score is the fourth-lowest for an individual tournament in school history. He also has the school record at 12-under 198 which he set earlier this year.
Luke O'Neill, who competed as an individual, finished tied for sixth with a 11-under 205 (66-70-69), Will Hopkins tied for eighth with a 10-under 206 (71-67-68) and Cooper Schultz finished tied for 10th with a 9-under 207 (72-64-71).
Nicklaus Mason finished tied for 36th with a 1-under 215 (71-74-70) and Laurenz Schiergen finished tied for 57th with a 5-over 221 (72-74-75).
The Wildcats now have the next couple of weeks to prepare for the 2023 Big 12 Men's Golf Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson from April 24 to 26.
“I’m looking forward to a couple weeks of good practice and trying to make a run at Big 12’s,” Robbins said.