Kansas State’s Tim Tillmanns competes during the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club in April 2021. Tillmanns finished fourth overall at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational earlier this week. 

 Courtesy K-State Athletics

The Kansas State men's golf team walked away with its eighth top-five finish of the season after taking third earlier this week in the Tiger Collegiate Invitational hosted at the Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Missouri. 

The eight top-five wins rank second in school history, seven of which were third place or better. 

