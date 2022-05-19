Kansas State's Nicklaus Mason hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole at Colbert Hills on Sept. 15. The Wildcats ended the 2022 season with a ninth-place finish in the NCAA Regional Tournament in Norman on Wednesday.
Kansas State men's golf went into the final day of the 2022 Norman Regional in ninth place, and while they did not move up in the standings, the Wildcats managed to hold their ground on Wednesday and end the season with a top-10 finish.
The Wildcats ended the three-day tournament with a team score of an 18-over par 882 after shooting a 4-over 292.
“I’m proud of the guys and how they competed. Unfortunately, we weren’t really able to get anything going today,” head coach Grant Robbins said. “We knew going in that we were going to have to go really low. When you get off to a slow start, it can be a little deflating. I’m proud, though, of how they kept grinding throughout the round. Overall, this was a great experience for us.”
Tim Tillmans led the way with a 14th-place finish with a 2-under par 214, which was the highest for a K-State player since current PGA Tour golfer Robert Streb finished 12th at the NCAA Central Regional in 2006.
Nicklaus Mason finished tied for 32nd with a even-par 72. Will Hopkins tied for 40th with a 6-over 222, Laurenz Schiergen finished in 56th with a 10-over 226 and Luke O'Neill tied for 63rd with a 12-over 228.
Oklahoma won the meet, followed by Auburn, Texas, Ole Miss and Utah.
K-State now heads into the offseason after one of the best season showing in school history. The Wildcats had six top-five finishes and the second-best stroke average in school history (288.24).
“It’s rewarding to make it to NCAA’s, but then again there’s a hunger for more,” Robbins said. “We are really young, and with everyone returning next year, this is something we can definitely build on. Everyone needs to work hard over the summer and keep getting better. Hopefully we will have more opportunities in the future.”