Kansas State’s Cooper Schultz prepares to putt a ball on the 18th green at the Wildcat Invitational tournament held at Colbert Hills in 2021. Schultz finished 12th at the Big 12 Championship meet over the weekend.
The Kansas State men’s golf team finished seventh overall at the Big 12 Championship meet at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson.
The Wildcats ended with team score of 41-over 1160 (297-294-288-282), finishing just a stroke behind No. 31 Baylor.
No. 10 Oklahoma won the meet with a 1-under 1119.
K-State steadily improved their score throughout the tournament after a rough Day 1 outing, ending with the third-best Day 4 performance.
“They played really well today,” head coach Grant Robbins said in a written statement. “I am proud of how they battled back. We just dug too big of a hole on the first day. Hopefully we can use this as momentum heading into regionals.”
Sophomore Cooper Schultz led the way, finishing 12th with an 8-over 288 (76-73-68-71), the fourth lowest score in school history. His 12th place finish was the best by a Wildcat at the Big 12 Championship since Jeremy Gandon and Roland Massimino tied for eighth in 2019.
Luke O’Neill tied for 15th with a 9-over 289 (71-76-72-70), Will Hopkins tied for 21st with a 11-over 291 (75-73-73-70), Tim Tillmanns finished 29th with a 14-over 294 (75-73-75-71) and Nicklaus Mason finished tied for 36th 20-over 300 (76-75-76-73).
The Wildcats now wait for their regional assignment which will be set on Wednesday at noon during College Central on the GOLF Channel. If the Wildcats are selected, they will play in the postseason in consecutive years for the first time since 2008 and 2009.
Vargas selected to play in regional
Senior Haley Vargas will represent the K-State women’s golf team in the 2023 NCAA Regional tournament in San Antonio.
The tournament will be held at TPC San Antonio from May 8-10.
She is the first to qualify since Connie Jaffrey in 2018 and is only the fifth Wildcat women’s golfer in school history to advance.
“I knew I had a really good season overall, but I didn’t really know how the rankings worked and exactly what I needed to be ranked in order to get in,” Vargas said in a written statment. “Coach sent me a text on Monday and was like, ‘Hey, you have a chance at it.’ So, I was really looking forward to it. Just to be able to play in the postseason, it’s been my goal since I committed here back in 2019. I remember telling Coach Knight, ‘I want to win a conference championship. I want to go to the postseason.’ That’s one of my goals. To finally get that opportunity is super special. I’m looking forward to it.”
Vargas hold a team-leading 73.3 stroke average which ranks second in school history. He 75.72 career average ranks sixth. She has two top-20 finishes, including a career-best tie for third place at the Dale McNamara Invitational in October.
“I’m just super excited for Haley,” head coach Kristi Knight said. “She puts a lot of work into her game and takes ownership of her game. I’m excited for her and proud of her. She’s a great kid.”
The San Antonio regional is one of six sites that have 12 teams and six individuals. The top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site will move on to play in the National Championship.