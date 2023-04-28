091421_mer_spt_wildcatinvitational-7.jpg
Kansas State’s Cooper Schultz prepares to putt a ball on the 18th green at the Wildcat Invitational tournament held at Colbert Hills in 2021. Schultz finished 12th at the Big 12 Championship meet over the weekend.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Kansas State men’s golf team finished seventh overall at the Big 12 Championship meet at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson.

The Wildcats ended with team score of 41-over 1160 (297-294-288-282), finishing just a stroke behind No. 31 Baylor.

