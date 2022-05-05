Kansas State’s Tim Tillmanns competes during the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson in May of 2021. Tillmanns will return to the NCAA Regional Tournament with his team after competing in a regional as an individual last season.
For the first time since 2009, Kansas State men's golf will be playing in the postseason.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Wildcats were selected to participate in the 2022 NCAA Norman (Oka.) Regional.
The regional is the eighth in school history.
“We’re excited to get going,” head coach Grant Robbins, who’s in his eighth year of leading the program, said in a release. “It’s been a long time coming for this program, and this is where we expect to be.”
Play in Norman will consist of three rounds over three days with 18 holes played in each round.
The Wildcats are joined by No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Auburn, No. 4 South Carolina, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 6 Louisville, No. 7 Missouri, No. 8 San Diego State, No. 9 Utah, No. 10 Kent State, No. 12 UT Martin and No. 13 Rider.
K-State is coming off of one of the best seasons in school history which included six top-five finishes, which is the fourth most in a single season in school history.
Through 10 stroke-play events, the Wildcats are on pace for the second-lowest stroke average in school history (287.67).
“It’s been a long road,” senior Will Hopkins said. “Thinking through all of the changes we’ve been through in terms of personnel, in terms of culture, it’s great to finally achieve this goal. I didn’t want to leave my time here and not make it to regionals, so I’m just so delighted.
“It’s not a surprise to us because it’s a standard we knew we could reach, and this is just a stepping stone. We’re glad we’ve achieved this spot, but there’s still more to come.”
While the team is powered by young stars, Hopkins is joined by one other upperclassmen, junior Tim Tillmanns.
Tillmanns competed as a individual in the NCAA Regional Tournament in Stillwater (Okla.) last season. He was just the 14th Wildcat in history to achieve that feat.
Those two compete alongside sophomore Luke O'Neill — who became the first Wildcat golfer since 2019 to win an individual championship when he tied for first at the Colleton River Collegiate back in March — and freshmen Nicklaus Mason, Cooper Schultz and Laurenz Schiergen.
Schiergen leads the team in stroke average at 72.33 which is on pace for ninth-best in school history.
“Our job is not done yet,” Robbins said. “We’re ready to go to Norman and play well and advance and compete for a national championship. That’s what we’re here for.”