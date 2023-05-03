Kansas State men’s golf is regional-bound after earning the fifth-overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Bath (Michigan) Regional on Wednesday.
The appearance will be the second straight in the postseason for K-State, and the first time the Wildcats have been selected in back-to-back years since 2008 and 2009.
“It feels great,” head coach Grant Robbins said. “It took a while to get to that first step to make regionals — we came so close in 2019 and again in 2021. Last year, we finally broke through and made that regional. This year, we just had such a great year. We were very consistent in the top 25 all year. So, this year, it’s all about where we’re going and what it’s going to take to advance.”
The Wildcats will compete at Eagle Eye Golf Club from May 15-17 against a field of 13 teams. The regional will be the ninth in school history.
This season has been one for the record book for the Wildcats, finishing the year with seven top-five finishes — including four wins — which ties for second in school history in both categories.
The Wildcats currently have a team stroke average of 281.45 which is the lowest in school history by nearly seven shots per round. Eight of the top 20 team rounds in school history have come this season in addition to five of the top 15 54-hole scores.
“I think it’s just the self-confidence,” senior Will Hopkins said. “I believe it’s kind of grown as the seasons gone on. We’re quite a small team and we get on really well and we kind of play for one another. But once you have that belief in yourself and in the guys you’re playing with, that really helps you to perform well and we’ve just been really solid throughout the year.”
All six of the Wildcats’ top players have individual stroke averages that rank in the top 12 in school history, led by seniors Tim Tillmanns (70.23) and Hopkins (70.29). Sophomore Cooper Schultz, a Kansas native out of Andover, is right behind them with a 71.
Tillmanns and Hopkins rank first and second in school history in career stroke average. Tillmanns holds a 71.88 average over 95 career rounds and Hopkins is at 72.32 over 125 career rounds. Both players also rank in the top 10 in school history in career top -10 finishes with Tillmanns (13) tied for seventh and Hopkins (11) tied for ninth.
But while those three have led the way, Robbins said it’s been his team’s depth that’s made the difference.
“I think one through six, our team is really, really strong,” Robbins said. “And if you look at the course of the year, there’s always been someone to step up, whether it’s been our seniors in Tim and Will, or maybe it’s been some of the younger guys that have stepped up. Someone’s always stepped up. That depth has really helped us be consistent and put us in this position.”
The end game for the Wildcats is to do something never accomplished in school history, advance on to the 2023 NCAA Championship held at the end of the month at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“It’s something we’ve had circled from the beginning of the year it’s it’s something what we want to do for the school for one another. And with this being my my last go around, definitely something that has motivated me just to do that for my teammates, and K-State.”
The Wildcats finished ninth in last year’s regional held in Norman, Oklahoma, the first for K-State in 13 years, but improved confidence and experience should be a factor as they attempt to finish in the top five as a team and advance on to the national tournament.
“I think (the 13-year postseason draught) came a lot of pressure,” Tillmanns said. “And I think we learned a lot from that. Now, throughout the whole season, we have we have really shown that we can close out tournaments. We’ve won four times as a team and I think that experience we’ve gotten is hopefully going to come through when it comes down to the last holes of the regional.”
It won’t be easy though, K-State’s facing a loaded field including No. 3 Illinois, No. 10 Florida, No. 15 Texas (the defending national champions) and No. 22 Oregon. Other teams in the top 50 include Georgia, Liberty, San Diego and Little Rock.
Michigan State, who is the 10th seed and ranked 61st overall, will be playing on their home course and is also a threat to contend for a top-five finish.
“Every team you’re going to come up against is going to be very solid,” Hopkins said. “Golf is very much on the day. There’s nothing you can really do to control what other teams do, you just got to focus on yourself and the best teams will make it through.”