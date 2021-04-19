Kansas State’s men’s golf team saved its best for last.
The Wildcats shot a 6-under-par 278 in the final round of the Git-R-Done Husker Invitational on Sunday, which was good enough to tie for first place. K-State ended at even-par 852, which put it alongside Minnesota for low score in the nine-team event at Firethorn Golf Club in Lincoln, Neb.
It marks the Wildcats’ first team title since the 2019 Mission Inn Spring Spectacular. It is the second victory overall under head coach Grant Robbins.
“I’m really proud of the guys today,” Robbins said in a release. “They played well all week, but especially today down the stretch to get the win. It was a total team effort today as every player was in it the entire day. It’s a great way to cap the regular season and gives us a lot of momentum heading into the postseason.”
Sophomore Tim Tillmanns led the way for the Wildcats, tying for second at 5-under par. He shot a bogey-free 4-under par 67 on Sunday.
Will Hopkins, a junior, tied for fifth — his second top-five finish of the season — at even-par after carding a 1-under 70 on Sunday. Sophomore Riccardo Leo also notched a top-10 finish: He tied for 10th at 3-over 216.
Other competing for the Wildcats at the tournament included freshman Luke O’Neill (18th place; 5-over) and Jacob Eklund (21st; 7-over). K-State had two other players who competed as individuals and didn’t count as part of its team score. Ryan Bender tied for 46th at 17-over while George Clarke was disqualified after signing a wrong scorecard following round one on Saturday.
Minnesota’s Angus Flanagan took medalist honors at 6-under par 207.
K-State now turns its attention to the Big 12 Championship, which will be held at the Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson from April 26 to 28.