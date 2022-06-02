K-State men's golf adds Sam Houston State transfer Staff reports Jun 2, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sam Houston State's Grayson Blunt chips onto the 18th green during an NCAA golf tournament on Oct. 4 in Dallas. Blunt's transfer to Kansas State was announced on Thursday. Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After a standout season came to a close in the NCAA Regional Tournament last month, Kansas State men's golf coach Grant Robbins wasted no time beefing up next season's roster. The Wildcats added Sam Houston State grad transfer Grayson Blunt on Thursday. "We are excited to announce the addition of Grayson Blunt," Robbins said in a release. "Grayson is a great player that has improved each year since he's been competing in college golf."Blunt comes to K-State with a career stroke average of 74.03 including a 73.14 average last season. Blunt had three top-10 finishes last season and helped the Bearkats to the 2022 NCAA Championship. His best performance of the year came at Colbert Hills last season at the Wildcat Invitational where he shot an even-par 216 on his way to a sixth-place finish. Blunt has also advanced into the final 16 of the 2021 US Amateur. Blunt joins early enrollee Laurenz Schiergen, who competed with K-State last spring, and incoming freshman Ben Stoller from Owasso, Okla. in the Wildcats most recent signing class. K-State earned its first berth to a NCAA Regional since 2009 last season and returns the majority of its roster with hopes of building on that success during the 2022-23 season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grant Robbins Grayson Blunt K-state Golf Sport Laurenz Schiergen Sam Houston Blunt Recommended for you Latest News K-State track sends 12 events to NCAA Championships K-State men's golf adds Sam Houston State transfer Tang signs Virginia Tech transfer power forward Debt wiped for Corinthian students as bigger decisions loom Church news for June 2 PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Live music, hikes, fishing and more USD 383 hires College Hill principal County attorney confirms that the teen a Wamego teacher had sex with was a student Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJohnny Depp rumoured to be signed for ‘Beetlejuice 2’Wamego teacher and his wife resign following child sex charges against himFROM THE PUBLISHER | Wamego's next round of school board micromanagementOUR NEIGHBORS | Local baker built business out of home kitchenMHS baseball walks off to advance to state semisWabaunsee girls finish 2nd, win school's 1st state track trophyLiam Payne says he has 'many reasons' to dislike Zayn MalikAll 9 former K-State men's basketball players find new homesMary DoddsClay Weekes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.