Trinity Forest Invitational Golf Tournament

Sam Houston State's Grayson Blunt chips onto the 18th green during an NCAA golf tournament on Oct. 4 in Dallas. Blunt's transfer to Kansas State was announced on Thursday. 

 Associated Press

After a standout season came to a close in the NCAA Regional Tournament last month, Kansas State men's golf coach Grant Robbins wasted no time beefing up next season's roster. 

The Wildcats added Sam Houston State grad transfer Grayson Blunt on Thursday. 

"We are excited to announce the addition of Grayson Blunt," Robbins said in a release. "Grayson is a great player that has improved each year since he's been competing in college golf."

Blunt comes to K-State with a career stroke average of 74.03 including a 73.14 average last season. Blunt had three top-10 finishes last season and helped the Bearkats to the 2022 NCAA Championship. 

His best performance of the year came at Colbert Hills last season at the Wildcat Invitational where he shot an even-par 216 on his way to a sixth-place finish. 

Blunt has also advanced into the final 16 of the 2021 US Amateur. 

Blunt joins early enrollee Laurenz Schiergen, who competed with K-State last spring, and incoming freshman Ben Stoller from Owasso, Okla. in the Wildcats most recent signing class. 

K-State earned its first berth to a NCAA Regional since 2009 last season and returns the majority of its roster with hopes of building on that success during the 2022-23 season. 

Tags

Recommended for you