The Kansas State men’s and women’s golf teams were in action Tuesday as both seasons near its conclusion.
The men took fifth at the Mossy Oak Invitational in West Point, Mississippi, including wins against No. 18 Florida State, No. 19 Ole Miss and No. 47 UAB.
The Wildcats finished at 3-under par 861 to pick up their fifth top five finish of the year after totalling 2-over par 290 in the final round.
Laurenz Schiergen — a freshman from Cologne, Germany, who joined the squad partway through the season — scored a 6-under par 210, which is his best career result on a 54-hole course. His fourth-place finish was also his first career top-five placement.
Fellow freshman Nicklaus Mason tied for 12th at 2-under par 214 while Tim Millmanns and Will Hopkins tied for 46th at 4-over par 220. Luke O’Neill shot an 8-over par 224 to finish 69.
The K-State men will compete at the Hawkeye Invitational Saturday and Sunday in the final regular-season event before the Big 12 Championship April 25-26.
The Wildcat women placed 13th Tuesday at The Bruzzy in Fort Worth, Texas, finishing with a team score of 35-over par 899 and a seven-stroke victory over Kansas.
Napua Glossner tied for 38th at 6-over par 222, Haley Vargas tied for 46th at 8-over par 224, Manon Donche-Gay tied for 62nd at 12-over par 228, Remington Isaac tied for 69th at 15-over par 231 and Gabriela McNelly placed 73rd at 15-over par 233.
The tournament was the last one of the K-State women’s regular season and the Wildcats will look ahead to the Big 12 Championship April 22-24.