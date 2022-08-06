After a whirlwind last four month, Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang is ready for a break.
And really, could anyone blame him?
Since March, Tang has gone from one of being on top assistant coaches in college basketball, wrapping up the 2021-22 season with the Baylor Bears to being hired at K-State and then immediately diving in to constructing a staff, a roster, relocating himself and his family and a multitude of other new duties and responsibilities that come with taking over a program.
All of which were done through the inexperience of being a first time head coach.
Needless to say, a nice vacation to wrap up the summer is just what the doctor ordered.
“Right now, my priority is to go on vacation because it’s been one heck of a summer,” Tang said with a laugh to media members Thursday afternoon. “I was really thankful of the guys. We had our last workout today and it was our best workout. I’m really excited for everyone to get to go home for a little bit, get some rest then come back and get ready for a great season.”
K-State wrapped up its summer workouts on Thursday and earlier returns on a roster that was nearly rebuilt from the top down over the last several months have been positive.
There’s still lots of work to put in, no doubt, but there’s an upbeat energy surrounding Tang, his staff and the 11 players currently on the roster that points to a definite sense of optimism and excitement.
“We have some super competitive guys who care about winning and about each other,” Tang said. “I’m really excited about the type of team we have moving forward.”
Tang’s not into prognosticating any further, though. It’s still far too early and it’s possible that the roster isn’t 100% complete yet. Tang said as much to The Mercury at the end of July, stating he and his staff were still ‘in pursuit’ of another player or two to round things out.
Until then, he’s been pleased with the effort and camaraderie and hopes that it continues into the fall.
“I can’t predict what we are capable of,” Tang said. “ However, I know that we are going to play extremely hard, and we are going to play together. And we are going to be fun to watch.”
Tang also said it was a little early to get into specifics on play style, especially on the offensive end. He only knew two things for sure: K-State will guard and rebound. A strong foundation to build an identity on.
He’s praised returners Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud for their leadership and hard work on and off the court and signaled that freshman forward Taj Manning out of Kansas City has been the biggest surprise out of everyone throughout the last eight weeks.
Manning was Bruce Weber’s lone commit when he resigned and, after re-earning scholarship when Tang took over, he’s impressed the K-State coaches.
“(Manning) is an extremely hard worker and that has really stood out,” Tang said. “His competitiveness and toughness have stood out, and because he has spent so much time in the gym, his shot making ability is really growing. In fact, he hit the game-winner in the last game we played today. He rose up and knocked it down like a champ. Very, very proud of him.”
What’s next as K-State heads into the fall?
News of commits for either next season or the class of 2023 could come at any time.
Coaches and players will return to campus for the start of the school year and slowly gear up for the season-opener on November 7 versus Texas-Rio Grande Valley which will officially kick off the Tang era.
For now though, Tang has his sights on a Bruno Mars concert in Vegas and relaxing sun and sand in Cabo to mentally and physically refuel for the long push ahead. It only gets tougher from here.