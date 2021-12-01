Albany entered Wednesday's game versus Kansas State with only one win on the season. Yet Kansas State, for the better part of 14 minutes, was determined to keep the overmatched visitors within striking distance.
That's because the Wildcats couldn't stop giving the ball away, with 11 turnovers in Wednesday's first half.
Eventually, K-State overcame its miscues to take a dominating 71-43 win at Bramlage Coliseum.
At the 6:35 mark of the first half, the contest was knotted at 17-all; by that time, the Wildcats (4-2) already had committed nine turnovers. But they had just two more before they trotted into the locker room for intermission.
Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that K-State outscored Albany 12-3 in the final six minutes of the first half to take a 29-20 advantage into the break.
The Wildcats kept their foot on the Great Danes' (1-6) throat in the second half, extending their lead to as many as 28 on three separate occasions, which included the final score.
Paired with Sunday's win over North Dakota, K-State has posted back-to-back victories after going 0-2 (losses to ranked foes Arkansas and Illinois) at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.
Three Wildcats finished with double-figure point totals in the victory, led by Nijel Pack's game-high 17 on 6-of-11 shooting (5-for-8 on 3-pointers). Mark Smith had 14 points (4-for-7 from the field and 2 of 3 on 3s) and Selton Miguel had 12.
Smith and Miguel also had stellar nights on the boards. They tied for the game high in rebounds, pulling down 10 apiece. It marked the first double-double of Miguel's career.
De'Vondre Perry was the only Great Dane to break into double-figures. He had 11 points and made five of his 10 field goals, but went 0-for-4 from distance.
K-State has a tough test in its next outing, hitting the road to take on Wichita State in Wichita. Sunday's game at INTRUST Bank Arena is set to tip off at 5 p.m. and air on ESPNU.
The two in-state teams have met 31 times, but none since 2003. The Wildcats lead the series 20-11.