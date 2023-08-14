JERUSALEM, Israel — The Kansas State men’s basketball team and its traveling party began a 10-day trip to the Middle East Thursday with its arrival in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Thursday
The party reached Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv after a nearly 12-hour transatlantic flight, then traveled to the first stop of its tour – Jerusalem, which is the holy city for three of the world’s major religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
After freshening up at their hotel, the group members began their tour with a visit to Jerusalem’s Old City.
The party made its way to the Western Wall, which is one of the holiest sites in all of Judaism. Also known as the “Wailing Wall” by outsiders for the sounds of the Jewish people mourning the loss of their temple, it is the remnant of the retaining wall that encloses and supports the Temple Mount.
Upon leaving the Western Wall, the party took the path of the Via Dolorosa (or Way of the Cross) through the Muslim and Christian Quarters to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
The party ended its first day at the Culinary Workshop near the hotel, feasting on many local flavors.
Friday
The Wildcats began their first full day in Jerusalem with a visit to Yad Vashem Memorial and Holocaust Museum. After lunch at Yad Vashem, the traveling party broke into groups to tour the city of David, which is the original settlement of Jerusalem. The team had its first practice of the trip on Friday afternoon at the YMCA near the hotel.
The traveling party, along with that of the University of Arizona, experienced a Shabbat dinner at the hotel.
Saturday
The group got up early on Saturday morning and made the nearly 30-minute trip to the city of Bethlehem.
The party members walked to the center of town, where they visited the Basilica of the Nativity, built by Roman Emperor Constantine in 326 A.D. to mark the spot then believed to be birthplace of Jesus.
They concluded the visit to Bethlehem with an authentic Palestinian lunch at the home of their host Kamal.
After returning to Jerusalem and enjoying some free time, the team ended its day with dinner at the Mamilla Hotel.
Sunday
The party departed Jerusalem for the final time Sunday morning and made the nearly 2-hour journey to the Dead Sea.
With temperatures near 106 degrees, the group members enjoyed some time in the water and covered themselves with the mud from the sea, which is said to be cleansing and healing for the skin and scalp.
After almost 2 hours at the Dead Sea and the pool at the Milos Hotel, the group got on the buses for another 2-hour trip to Tel Aviv.
The traveling party spent a relaxing night out at Qumran, where they were joined by Posner and Lea Miller-Tooley from Complete Sports Management.
Monday
The team took part in its third practice of the trip Monday morning before listening to a presentation about the present and future of Israel as a hub of innovation and technology. After a lunch at Old Man and The Sea, they spent time on a tour of Old Jaffa before spending time at the beach and shopping.
The team’s first game is Tuesday against the Israeli Select Team.