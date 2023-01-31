Former Kansas State standout Don Matuszak died on Saturday at age 87. He was part of a the 1957-58 Final Four team and the 1958-59 team that finished the season ranked first in the Associated Press poll.
An integral piece of one of the greatest stretches in Kansas State men's basketball history has died.
Don Matuszak, a two-time team captain and All-Big 8 point guard, died Saturday at age 87.
Matuszak was a key part of two of the best seasons in K-State basketball history, participating in a run to the Final Four in 1957-58 season and a 25-2 1958-59 campaign that ended with a No. 1 overall ranking in the Associated Press poll.
The Cicero, Illinois native both played with and was roommates with Wildcat great Bob Boozer, who died in 2012, and they were both lifelong friends.
In those final two seasons, Matuszak averaged 7.1 points and 9.1 points respectively along with 3.7 and 4.4 rebounds. He also assuredly did quite well in assists, but those didn't become an official stat by the NCAA until the 1983-84 season.
Matuszak was also voted K-State's Most Outstanding Athlete in 1959 and was named the Most Inspiration Player for the Wildcats twice.
It was at K-State where he met his wife, Mary Helen, and they went on to have two daughters, Jill and Joelyn. His brother, Ed Matuszak, also played for the Wildcats from the 1960-61 season to the 1962-63 season.