Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang motions to his players during the first half against Wichita State on Dec. 3, in Manhattan. K-State will face Wichita State, Nebraska, Providence, Villanova and others its non-conference slate for the 2023-24 season.
Kansas State men’s basketball released its full non-conference schedule on Monday, including nine home games, one true away game, neutral site matchups versus USC and Wichita State and a pre-Thanksgiving non-conference tournament in the Bahamas.
The Wildcats will open their season on Wednesday, Nov. 1, with an exhibition matchup versus Emporia State before traveling to Las Vegas to take on USC at T-Mobile Arena in the Hall of Fame Series. It will be the 10th season opener away from home since 1970, and the first since 2002.
K-State then travels back to Manhattan for its home opener on Friday, Nov. 10, versus Bellarmine (Kentucky), a first-time opponent for the Wildcats.
It will be the first of 18 home games the Wildcats will play during the season, including a nine-game Big 12 schedule with visits from Baylor, BYU, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia.
K-State will then host South Dakota State on Monday, Nov. 13, before heading down to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. K-State will play Providence on Friday, Nov. 17, before facing either Miami or Georgia on Sunday, Nov. 19.
The Wildcats have won their last two tournament’s they’ve competed in, including the 2018 Paradise Jam in St. Thomas and the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic.
K-State has never played Miami in basketball, and has only played Providence once, an 87-80 win in the 1977 NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats will then return home for a four-game home stand including Central Arkansas on Wednesday, Nov. 22, Oral Roberts on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and North Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 2 before hosting three-time NCAA Champs Villanova on Tuesday, Dec. 5, as part of the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle.
It will be just the second time K-State has played Villanova and the first in more than 80 years since K-State fell 51-34 on Dec. 27, 1940, in Philadelphia.
K-State will then travel to Baton Rouge for its first true road game of the season versus LSU on Saturday, Dec. 9.
The Wildcats will then return home to face former Big 12 foe Nebraska. The Huskers will be making their first trip to Manhattan since 2011.
K-State will then round-out the non-conference with a in-state rivalry game versus Wichita State on Thursday, Dec. 21, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City before returning home a final time to play Chicago State on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
K-State Men’s 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule
Wednesday Nov. 1 EMPORIA STATE (Exh.)
Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nev.)
Monday, Nov. 6 vs. USC
Friday, Nov. 10 — BELLARMINE
Monday, Nov. 13 — SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship (Baha Mar Convention Center; Nassau, The Bahamas)
Friday Nov. 17 vs. Providence
Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Georgia/Miami [Fla.]
Wednesday, Nov. 22 — CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Tuesday, Nov. 28 — ORAL ROBERTS
Saturday, Dec. 2 — NORTH ALABAMA
Big 12 / BIG EAST Battle
Tuesday, Dec. 5 — VILLANOVA
Saturday, Dec. 9 — at LSU
Sunday, Dec. 17 — NEBRASKA
Wildcat Classic (T-Mobile Center; Kansas City, Mo.)