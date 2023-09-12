Wichita St Kansas St Basketball

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang motions to his players during the first half against Wichita State on Dec. 3, in Manhattan. K-State will face Wichita State, Nebraska, Providence, Villanova and others its non-conference slate for the 2023-24 season.

 Associated Press

Kansas State men’s basketball released its full non-conference schedule on Monday, including nine home games, one true away game, neutral site matchups versus USC and Wichita State and a pre-Thanksgiving non-conference tournament in the Bahamas.

The Wildcats will open their season on Wednesday, Nov. 1, with an exhibition matchup versus Emporia State before traveling to Las Vegas to take on USC at T-Mobile Arena in the Hall of Fame Series. It will be the 10th season opener away from home since 1970, and the first since 2002.

