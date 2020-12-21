For about the first five minutes of Monday's game, it looked as though the Kansas State men's basketball team that took the floor against No. 2 Baylor over the weekend never left Bramlage Coliseum.
After opening up a quick lead over Jacksonville, the Wildcats went ice cold. For five straight minutes, K-State didn't put a point on the board. What had once been an 8-3 lead dwindled to a one-point lead with just over 11 minutes left in the first half.
Then, Nijel Pack got hot.
After not scoring for the first eight minutes of the game, the 6-foot freshman drilled a 3-pointer from the wing. Two minutes later, he swished another.
The rest of the half went to a similar tune for Pack, who at one point was 4-of-4 from 3-point range. By the end of the half, Pack had 12 points, three assists, two steals and a rebound.
"Just having some confidence and seeing the ball go through the net gives everybody confidence," Pack said. "My teammates kept finding me, which fed into the confidence, and it just kept going in. It really boosted my confidence to keep going and shoot a couple more."
The freshman's effort pushed K-State to a 42-23 lead at halftime. It was a lead the Wildcats would hold onto, as K-State defeated Jacksonville 70-46.
K-State (4-5, 1-1 Big 12) looked better in almost every aspect compared to its pervious performance.
The Wildcats' success started defensively, as K-State limited the Dolphins to just 34% shooting. Jacksonville (6-4) entered the game making almost 47% of its shots from the floor.
Jacksonville rarely had a chance to make up for its missed shots. K-State out-rebounded the Dolphins 45-22. The margin allowed for numerous opportunities for the Wildcats to get out on the break. It also limited Jacksonville's ability on offense, as the Dolphins didn't get any second-chance points in the first half and finished with just four.
"One of the keys coach Lowery said to the game was to limit them to one-shot possessions," head coach Bruce Weber said. "He said he thought we could get them in transition. We got them in some fast break points, some off turnovers and that led to easy baskets. Now you make a couple three's and you have a nice run."
The break opportunities allowed K-State to find shooting opportunities in rhythm. The Wildcats converted 45% of their shots, their fourth-best rate of the season.
A key factor in both of those figures was the play of DaJuan Gordon. The sophomore guard recorded the second double-double of his career, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Gordon was solid in every aspect for the Wildcats. While he has shown a knack for scoring at the rim and playing with a high motor over K-State's last few games, he hasn't shot the ball particularly well. That changed Monday, as Gordon knocked down three of his six 3-point attempts.
"I've been in a shooting slump," Gordon said. "This isn't my first time being in it. You've just got to keep shooting and they'll start falling. I've been in the gym with the coaches and even my teammates, they've been helping me out."
Pack also had a game to remember, finishing with a career-high 16 points to go along with six rebounds, five assists and two steals. The stat-line, which Weber called "nice numbers for anyone," came just two days after Pack was essentially taken out of the game by Baylor's veteran guard corps.
"I called him after the game Saturday because I saw he was hanging his head," Weber said. "I just said, 'Nijel, you're a really good player. We just played guys that are going to be NBA players. But they weren't that way.' ... It's part of the development. I stayed with him today and shot with him, hoping to get him a little more confidence in his stroke and that's a pretty productive game."
K-State now has a chance to regroup. The Wildcats won't return to the court until Dec. 29, when the team hosts Omaha.
"We made some progress," Weber said. "Obviously, you've got some time. They're going home and then on the 29th we play Omaha. Then into the league. Hope they can get a chance to go home and enjoy their families. I really hope they stay COVID free."