For the better part of 27 minutes of game time Wednesday, Florida A&M outplayed Kansas State. Every time the Wildcats scored, the Rattlers, the pride of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, had a response. But as the clock ticked under 13 minutes to play, K-State finally asserted itself.
Or more specifically, Selton Miguel asserted himself.
The sophomore guard from Angola, scoreless in the first half, poured in all 10 of his points on the night in three-and-a-half-minute span.
When he started his scoring barrage, K-State trailed 43-42. When he finished, the Wildcats led 54-45.
Playing with some breathing room at last, K-State pulled away for a 67-57 season-opening victory at Bramlage Coliseum.
Miguel was one of three Wildcats to finish in double-figures in the scoring department. He was one point behind Mark Smith, who had 11 points. Sophomore guard Nijel Pack had a team-high 18 points.
That trio offset Rattler guard M.J. Randolph, who exploded for 25 points to lead all scorers.
Though points came at a premium during certain stretches of Wednesday's contest, K-State (1-0) hit its first two shots — and three of its first six. But it was a struggle for the remainder of the half. The Wildcats missed 20 more shots (29) than they made (nine) in the opening 20 minutes, leaving their field goal percentage at 31 on the dot.
Their saving grace, as was so often the case last season, was Pack. He accounted for 13 points to give K-State a 33-30 lead at the break. Those 13 points offset Randolph, who finished with the same first-half total. Both went 4-for-7 from the field, but Pack did most of his damage behind the 3-point arc (3 of 3) while Randolph was perfect (4 of 4) from the free throw line.
Randolph helped power a Rattler (0-1) offense that connected on nearly half its shot attempts (11-for-24) in the first 20 m'inutes.
K-State returns to action next week, hosting Omaha at 7 p.m. That game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.