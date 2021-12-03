Pat McKenzie, a three-year letterman during his time with the Kansas State men’s basketball program, died in Colorado on Nov. 18. He was 81.
McKenzie played at K-State from 1959 to 1962, and was a starter on the team’s 1961 Big Eight championship squad.
Born in South Bend, Ind., on on March 3, 1940, McKenzie played three seasons for the Wildcats’ legendary, Hall of Fame head coach, Fred “Tex” Winter. K-State experienced immense success when McKenzie was part of the program, which included consecutive 22-win seasons (1960-61 and 1961-62) and back-to-back Big Eight Conference regular-season titles in 1959-60 and 1960-61. The Wildcats finished the season ranked among the top 10 in 1960-61 (No. 4 AP and UPI) and 1961-62 (No. 5 UPI and No. 6 AP).
Over the course of the 1960-61 and 1961-62 seasons, in which McKenzie was a regular starter, the Wildcats posted a 44-8 overall record, including a 25-3 mark in Big Eight play. K-State advanced to the Midwest regional final of the 1961 NCAA Tournament, where it fell to eventual national champion Cincinnati 69-64. McKenzie started all 25 games during his senior campaign in 1961-62, which went 22-3 (12-2 Big Eight). Despite being the league runner-up that year, the Wildcats missed the NCAA Tournament during a time in which the event featured only 25 teams. McKenzie nearly averaged a double-double that season, scoring 11 points and grabbing team-high 9.4 rebounds a night.
McKenzie finished his career with averages of 6.9 points (on almost 40% shooting from the field and 64.6% at the free throw line) and 6.7 rebounds per game. He appeared in 74 games at K-State, making 50 starts.
McKenzie was a high school and college teammate of fellow Wildcat great Mike Wroblewski, who recently was inducted into the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame, in both high school and college. The pair attended St. Joseph’s High School in South Bend, Ind.
Though the Chicago Packers selected McKenzie in the 15th round of the 1962 NBA draft, he never played in the pros. Instead, he went back to school, earning both a master’s and Ph.D. in accounting, before accepting a professorship at Arizona State University. He taught at ASU for 27 years before retiring in 1997. He also had a tenure at Fort Lewis, did a visiting professorship at UNLV and taught at universities in Finland and Macedonia.
McKenzie is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sheila, whom he met at K-State, as well as four children (Erin, Michael, Tina and Theresa), nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He also is survived by his brother, Mike, and sister, Vicki.
A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church in Pagosa Springs, Colo.
In lieu of flowers, McKenzie’s family asked those wanting to honor his memory to donate to either the Seeds of Learning in Pagosa Springs or the Pagosa Springs Humane Society.