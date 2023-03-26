NEW YORK — Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang chose gratitude Saturday night in the face of season-ending defeat following the Wildcats’ 79-76 loss to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight.
It was about principal for Tang. The love and joy that has powered this team to success this season didn’t end when the buzzer sounded.
“In the midst of probably one of the toughest things that I experience with these guys, if we can't be grateful in these times, then all the love and joy that we talk about is fraud, and we're not frauds,” Tang said. “This hurts right now, but I wouldn't trade these guys for 10 players, 10 others or 20 others. I wouldn't trade them for anything in the world. So very thankful for the fun and the ride that we've had this year.”
There was a lot to be grateful for in the first-year head coaches’ inaugural season.
After rebuilding nearly an entire roster with all but two players and being picked dead last by his peers in the preseason Big 12 coaches poll, Tang and the Wildcats defied the odds, winning the third-most games (26) in a single season in school history, fielding the programs’ first two Associated Press All-Americans since 2011 and getting the Wildcats just four points away from the Final Four, the closest margin of defeat in any Elite Eight game since the Wildcats beat Wichita State and advanced on to the national semifinal in 1964.
And that might be just the tip of the iceberg.
Which is why, when K-State left the floor as Florida Atlantic celebrated their win at midcourt, Tang stood outside the locker room door and instructed every member of the team — coaches and players — to keep their heads up. There may be disappointment that the season has ended, but there’s no shame.
“This is the third time I've lost in the Elite Eight,” Tang said. “You can sit around and mope and cry about it, or you can really think about the love and the joy that you've had through the season. And winners keep their heads up. They don't drop their heads. So our guys were not going to walk off the floor with their heads down.”
The bonds formed this season between the players themselves and between the coaches and players has grown strong, stronger than it has any right being considering, with the exception of Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud, that this group of players and coaches came together for the first time this past summer.
And when asked what they’ll remember most from this season, several players mentioned that it’s been the time spent off the court that’s meant the most over this past year.
"These are my brothers," Keyontae Johnson said. "I wouldn't trade anything for them. They welcomed me here from day one. And they trusted me and I trusted them. It's amazing group and I’ve never made it this far (in the NCAA Tournament). So without them, I wouldn't be here. I appreciate everything they did."
And it all comes back to Tang. The Big 12 Coach of the Year and national coach of the year candidate is quick to credit his assistants and players for what the Wildcats have accomplished this season, but the first year coach’s cult of personality has enveloped Manhattan since he arrived last spring, and that’s only grown stronger with the success of this season.
"That guy is different," Nowell said. "The heart, the power of speaking things into existence, having a crazy faith and just being optimistic about everything. He's one of a kind. … When the buzzer went off, I was just thinking about all the memories and all the words and all the talks that we had as a group. It was a fun ride."
For Johnson, the connection runs just as deep. After his collapse on the court in 2020 started a two-year journey to return to basketball, he’s thrived and flourished. If he just would’ve played one game after what he went through, it would’ve been enough. But Johnson balled out, led the team in scoring and was one of the top 15 players in the country by the time everything was said and done.
"It's just the trust he had in me," Johnson said, pausing to hold back tears. "It was just the belief he had in me. He's one of the main coaches that showed that they care for me. I trusted him, he trusted me and he told me he wasn't he was gonna fail me and he didn't lie about it. So I just appreciate everything he did."
And Tang feels pretty strongly about both of his senior stars too. Both helped Tang lay the foundation for his program different ways, but their impact on the coaches inaugural season is immeasurable.
"I think both of their numbers should go into rafters at some point in time," Tang said. "I want our fans to remember that Markquis had a chance to leave and before the coach was even named, he loved (K-State) so much that he chose to stay. Keyontae Johnson could have gone a lot of places in America, and he wanted to come play in front of our fans because we got the best fans in the country."
Nowell was the most vital in setting the table for the Wildcats’ success. He acted as one of the program’s top recruiters during the offseason. Coaches have credited the senior point guard and Massoud for the quality of player they were able to pull into Manhattan on such short notice.
Every recruiting visit, Nowell was there. He was fully involved in the process of building this team since the very beginning.
"I gave my heart and soul to K-State, on and off the court,” Nowell said. “I just want them to remember how much I invested and how much I loved and cared about K-State."
Johnson gave the Wildcats an air of legitimacy on a roster full of unknowns heading into the season. And they almost didn’t get him.
On Friday, Tang told the the media the story of Johnson planning to commit to the Wildcat coaching staff back on August 11th. The problem was, he hadn’t run his decision by his mother, which she did not appreciate. He ended up taking a visit to Nebraska where sources told The Mercury he nearly committed, but the Husker medical staff couldn’t give Johnson the okay.
Tang had multiple players (Jared Butler and King McClure) who shared Johnson’s diagnosis of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy when he was at Baylor, and knew how to handle the seniors’ unique condition.
He arrived back in Manhattan just before school started, and the rest is history.
"If I could, I would definitely do it over again," Johnson said. "I just love K-State."
Nowell and Johnson are only two of the 15 lives that have been made better by their decision to come or stay in Manhattan this season. Each one's story is a little different, but it all comes back to Tang.
"They've responded all year long to everything that we've asked them," Tang said. "They're terrific young men. They're going to accomplish so many great things moving forward. Just very proud of them."