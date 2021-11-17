For the second time in as many seasons, Selton Miguel played a key role in Kansas State's victory over Omaha. This time, however, Miguel didn't have to provide last-minute heroics to help the Wildcats avoid a stunning loss.
Instead, Miguel teamed with newcomer Ishmael Massoud and fellow sophomore Nijel Pack to bury Omaha early on, helping K-State cruise to a 79-64 win Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum.
Last season, the Wildcats (2-0) needed a 3-pointer from Miguel with 9.7 seconds remaining to escape with a 60-58 home victory.
A new-look K-State roster, led on this night by Massoud and Pack's shooting (tied with a team-high 15 points) and Miguel's passing (tied for the game high with six assists), put to bed any hopes Omaha (1-2) had of pulling off an upset.
The Mavericks won the opening jump ball.
That was about the only thing the visitors won Wednesday, though.
K-State reeled off the game's first eight points, and 15 of the first 17, behind white-hot shooting — the hosts started 7-for-7 from the field.
Though the Wildcats only hit 10 of their next 24 shots, it didn't matter, as their defense held the Mavericks to a 10-of-36 (27.8%) effort in the opening 20 minutes. K-State's defense, coupled with its early offensive excellence — and another spurt in the latter portion of the first half, when it went on an 11-0 run in a span of 2:03 — allowed the hosts jog into the locker room ahead 42-26 at the break.
The 16-point advantage was in large part because of Massoud. A transfer from Wake Forest, Massoud hit five of his eight shots in the first half — including a 3-for-5 showing behind the 3-point arc — to finish the half with 15 points.
It made for a drama-free second half: Omaha never trimmed K-State's lead below 12 points the rest of the way, though the visitors edged the hosts by a point (38-37) in the final 20 minutes.
Aside from Massoud and Pack, K-State had two other players post double-digit scoring totals Wednesday: Markquis Nowell had 11 points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field, but made up for it by going 5-for-6 at the free throw line, while Mark Smith had 11 of his own thanks to a 4-for-5 shooting performance. Smith also pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.
Omaha's Kyle Luedtke had 16 points to lead all scorers on the night. He connected on six of his 14 shot attempts, going 4-for-8 from distance.
K-State returns to action Monday in Kansas City, Mo., as it faces No. 16 Arkansas in the Hall of Fame Classic at the T-Mobile Center. That contest will tip off at approximately 8 p.m., following the conclusion of the tournament's first game: No. 11 Illinois versus Cincinnati.