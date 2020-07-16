The Kansas State men's basketball team earned the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Team Academic Excellence Award Thursday for its classroom performance in the 2019-20 school year.
The NABC gives the honor for teams that showcase a good academic record during the athletics year. Teams must achieve a cumulative 3.0 GPA to be eligible.
K-State was one of four Big 12 schools to earn the honor, with the others being Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia. It is the first time the Wildcats have won the award since the 2012-13 school year.
Several players on the team earned individual awards during the season, with Cartier Diarra, Pierson McAtee and Mike McGuirl earning Academic All-Big 12 honors. DaJuan Gordon placing on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.
"I’m extremely proud of our guys for their efforts in the classroom," head coach Bruce Weber said in a statement. "Obviously, this has been a challenging academic environment for our players and I can’t thank them enough for their hard work. Many thanks to Mike (Furlong) on our staff as well as Maryclare (Wheeler), Liane (Fowler) and many other members of the student-athlete services department for the support and dedication they give to our players."