image003.jpg

Kansas State junior forward Arthur Kaluma lays in a ball during K-State win over Israel Select during a scrimmage in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Kaluma had a team-high 23 points in the win. The Wildcats are in the middle of a 10-day tour of Israel and Abu Dhabi.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State fans got their first look at the 2023-24 men’s basketball team Tuesday during its international scrimmage with Israel Select, a 94-87 win, at Hadar Yosef Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Ten of the 11 Wildcat players on the roster saw the floor during the scrimmage with senior forward David N’Guessan, who is currently playing with the Netherlands national team in Turkey, being the lone absence.

Tags

Recommended for you