Kansas State men's basketball added its 11th player to its roster Wednesday morning after Stony Brook (New York) guard Tykei Greene announced his transfer on social media.
Greene comes to K-State with one year of eligibility after starting his career at Manhattan University (New York) and playing two years there before spending the last two seasons at Stony Brook.
Last season, Greene, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 205 pounds, averaged 14 points on 52% shooting including 42.6% from 3. He also snagged 43 steals and averaged 8.1 rebounds a game.
Greene started in 30 of the 31 games he played in during the 2021-22 campaign. He scored a career-high 29 points at UMBC back in February and grabbed a career high 14 rebounds the next game at Hartford.
The Seawolves played at Kansas last season and while they lost 88-59, Greene managed 11 points on 57% shooting and nine rebounds.
Greene was an All-America East second team selection and made the all-academic team.
He averaged 9.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in 23 games the season before.
At Manhattan, Greene made 28 appearances during the 2019-20 season with 23 starts and recorded 15 double-figure scoring outputs that season including a 25-point game at Hofstra.
A New York City native from Long Island, Greene played at Long Island Lutheran High School where he went 22-3 his senior season and helped win the SNY Invitational, an elite high school basketball tournament in New York.
Earlier in the season, K-State coach Jerome Tang said publicly that he hoped to have 11 players on scholarship before the start of the 2022-23 season. With that now accomplished, he still has two more scholarships to fill if he'd like.