Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang autographs a jersey after the team arrived on March 26 at Manhattan Regional Airport after their run to the Elite Eight last season. The Wildcats added two walk-ons to their program on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang announced Thursday afternoon that the program had added two walk-ons in senior Taymont Lindsey and freshman Mack Martin.

Lindsey, a native of Kerens, Texas, will make the short trip to K-State from Manhattan Christian College, while Martin played at Bishop Miege in Overland Park before spending a post-graduate year at IMG Academy in Florida.

