Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang autographs a jersey after the team arrived on March 26 at Manhattan Regional Airport after their run to the Elite Eight last season. The Wildcats added two walk-ons to their program on Thursday.
Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang announced Thursday afternoon that the program had added two walk-ons in senior Taymont Lindsey and freshman Mack Martin.
Lindsey, a native of Kerens, Texas, will make the short trip to K-State from Manhattan Christian College, while Martin played at Bishop Miege in Overland Park before spending a post-graduate year at IMG Academy in Florida.
Tang has now grabbed walk-on transfers twice out of MCC, the first being current graduate assistant and former Manhattan High star Nate Awbrey. Lindsey helped the Thunder to an 86-40 record and two consecutive NCCAA Final Four appearances in 2022 and 2023, including making the national championship game in 2023.
Lindsey played in 33 games last season with 28 starts, finishing second on the team in assists (97) and fourth in scoring (12.3 points per game).
In his career, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound transfer scored 1,068 points on 49.3% shooting to go along with 397 rebounds, 233 assists and 106 steals. He was the 29th player in MCC history to eclipse 1,000 career points.
Martin, meanwhile, arrives in Manhattan after helping Bishop Miege win back-to-back basketball state championships. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward played one year at IMG Academy before joining former Stag teammate Taj Manning in Manhattan.
The two walk-ons join a nearly full Wildcat roster after the addition of Samford transfer Ques Glover earlier this month. Tang and staff have one scholarship open, and they plan on using it if the right player becomes available either in the portal or internationally.
“We’re seeing what’s going on, whether there’s movement taking place (in the portal),” Tang said. “We’re (also) looking at overseas guys. A lot of these guys who have played professionally only received room and board and the NCAA is considering them amateurs. So we’re checking in on that.”