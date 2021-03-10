KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-0 run encompassing the last two-plus minutes of the first half and the first minute of the second half took Kansas State from a 23-19 deficit to a 35-23 lead.
Edging ahead was all the Wildcats needed from there.
K-State’s offense remained white-hot for the rest of the second half, as it cruised to a 71-50 victory over TCU in the first round of the Big 12 tournament Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center.
“Our goal was to hold them under 50 and they got a couple buckets down the stretch to get to 50,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said. “We’ve held everybody down the stretch in the 50s other than West Virginia.”
The Wildcats (9-19) hadn’t had a win of this margin over a conference foe in quite some time. Prior to Wednesday, the last time they beat a Big 12 opponent by more than 20 points came during the 2018-19 campaign, when they obliterated Oklahoma State by 39 points (85-46) at Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 23, 2019.
That K-State team shared the Big 12 regular-season title with Texas Tech, the eventual national runner-up.
This regular season in no way resembled that of two seasons ago.
But the Wildcats have closed strong, as Wednesday marked their fourth victory in their past five games — a stretch that includes a pair of triumphs over TCU.
The first win, in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 20, ended K-State’s 13-game losing streak.
The second win, in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, ended TCU’s (12-14) season — and clinched the first sub-.500 campaign for Horned Frogs head man Jamie Dixon in his 18-year career as a head coach.
K-State struck first Wednesday, getting on the board with a layup from Selton Miguel at the 17:47 mark. TCU answered back with a 3 from Chuck O’Bannon 30 seconds later.
The Wildcats then began to settle into a rhythm offensively, scoring the next eight points to extend their lead to 10-3 following three straight field goals by three different players: Davion Bradford, Mike McGuirl and Kaosi Ezeagu. The lead remained seven in a pair of different scorelines (15-8 and 17-10) before TCU made a push.
The Horned Frogs scored 13 of the next 17 points to take a 23-21 lead with 2:49 left in the half.
But then the Wildcats’ began their game-changing 16-0 run, which included the final eight points of the first half. The final points came off the fingertips of freshman guard Nijel Pack, who knocked down a triple moments before the buzzer to extend K-State’s advantage to 29-23 at the break.
The Wildcats didn’t slow down when they retook the floor.
McGuirl connected on a 3-pointer to open the half, followed by a traditional three-point play in which he made a shot at the basket and was fouled by O’Bannon. He sank the ensuing free throw to make it 35-23 in K-State’s favor before TCU finally ended the 16-0 run with a 3-pointer from PJ Fuller.
The Horned Frogs closed within six, 36-30, with 15:56 remaining. But the Wildcats never let them get any closer, outscoring the Frogs 35-20 in the final 15 minutes.
K-State’s lead ballooned to as many as 27 (61-34) with 6:05 to play.
Though TCU shaved six points off that before the game concluded, the final score still marked a notable departure from the majority of matchups in this series in recent years.
In 13 meetings prior to Wednesday, 11 had been decided by single digits. The most lopsided score in that stretch had been a 12-point win by the Wildcats in 2019.
The most lopsided until Wednesday, that is.
McGuirl wasn’t shocked by how one-sided Wednesday’s win was for the Wildcats, though.
“I’m not too surprised, in all honesty. We’ve been getting better,” said McGuirl, who scored 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting and dished out five assists. “TCU, they’re a good ball team. They’re well coached. But we’ve been getting better all year, and tonight, we showed it.”
K-State made 48.3% (28-for-58) of its shots, outpacing TCU’s 37% effort (20 of 54).
Pack led the way for the Wildcats offensively, scoring a game-high 24 points. McGuirl was the only other K-State player to finish with a double-figure point total.
Only one Horned Frog managed to crack double figures — just barely: RJ Nembhard eked out 11 points, but had to take 13 shots (he made five) to get there.
Despite easily dispatching TCU, the road ahead only gets rougher for K-State.
All Wednesday’s win did was set up a quarterfinal clash with Baylor, the regular-season champion and the tournament’s top seed, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Bears battered the Wildcats in both regular-season meetings, winning 100-69 in Manhattan on Dec. 19 and following that up with a 107-59 victory — the worst loss in K-State history in terms of margin of defeat — in Waco, Texas, on Jan. 27.
“We have nothing to lose,” Weber said. “We’re just happy to be here. ... We’re going to play our butts off, but who knows? You see craziness happen in March.”
McGuirl can’t wait.
“I’m very excited to play tomorrow,” he said. “As a basketball player, this is what you dream of: March Madness. We’re about to play probably the best team in the country in the Big 12 tournament. ... We’re going to be ready to play.”