12222022-mer-spt-kstatembb-12
Buy Now

Kansas State guard Cam Carter looks for a rebound during the Wildcats’ 73-65 non-conference win over Radford on Dec. 21, at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State men’s basketball will play several high-profile non-conference games this upcoming season, two of which were officially announced by the school this week.

The Wildcats will open the season versus USC in Las Vegas for the 2023 Hall Hall of Fame Series on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at T-Mobile Arena before traveling to the Bahamas for the 2023 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Friday, Nov. 16, where they’ll play Providence in the first round.

Recommended for you