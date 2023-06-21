Kansas State men’s basketball will play several high-profile non-conference games this upcoming season, two of which were officially announced by the school this week.
The Wildcats will open the season versus USC in Las Vegas for the 2023 Hall Hall of Fame Series on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at T-Mobile Arena before traveling to the Bahamas for the 2023 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Friday, Nov. 16, where they’ll play Providence in the first round.
In Las Vegas, the Wildcats will face the Trojans for the sixth time overall and the first since a 80-67 win in the opening round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.
The match up will be the first season-opening roadtrip for K-State since a 73-64 loss to BYU at the Paradise Jam in 2002. It will be just the 10th season opener away from home since 1970, including the fourth neutral site matchup.
USC is expected to return three starters and features the nation’s fourth-ranked recruiting class that includes top-ranked freshman Isaiah Collier and 20th-ranked freshman Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James.
In the Bahamas, K-State will tip-off versus the Friars at 5 p.m. following a match-up between Miami and Georgia at 2:30 p.m. All games will air on CBS Sports Network.
K-State has won its last two tournament championships in the Caribbean, including the 2018 Paradise Jam and the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic.
The Wildcats and Providence have only played once prior, an 87-80 K-State win in the 1977 NCAA Tournament.
The Friars are led by first-year head coach Kim English who played at Missouri from 2008-12. Providence made the NCAA Tournament last season and was in the same regional site (Greensboro, N.C.) as K-State.
The Wildcats will play either Georgia or Miami on Sunday, Nov. 19 at either 1:30 p.m. if they beat Providence or 11 a.m. if they lose.
The rest of K-State’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule will be released as it becomes official.