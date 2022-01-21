After banking two top-25 wins in a row, the Kansas State men will have a chance at a third on Saturday when No. 7 Kansas comes to town for another iteration of the Sunflower Showdown.
The game comes smack dab in the middle of a stretch of four straight games versus ranked opponents.
The Jayhawks come into the game with the top-ranked offense in the conference and two of the Big 12’s top players in Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun. Agbaji ranks first in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 19 points per game while Braun is fifth, averaging 15.6.
“They’re playing like older guys should,” head coach Bruce Weber said. “They’re very, very confident and play off of each other.”
The crowd is expected to be the largest this season since K-State lost 64-63 to Marquette on Dec. 8.
“I hope it helps us and doesn’t hinder us,” Weber said. “I thought, versus Marquette, we were trying to make the home run play instead of the simple play. We’ve got to keep our approach to this game just like we’ve had for the last two games. We need to be solid, disciplined and we need to have toughness. That’s the way you’re going to win.”
It will be the first Sunflower Showdown for transfers Mark Smith, Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud and freshman Logan Landers.
It will also be the first time that K-State’s talented sophomores, led by Nijel Pack, will experience a traditional atmosphere for the rivalry after crowds were minimized due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols during the 2020-21 season.
“I think we’ve got to be careful of making it bigger than it is,” Weber said. “We just got done playing two really good teams (Texas Tech and Texas) and Texas Tech beat Kansas. It’s a big game but you’ve got to play the game the right way. Our preparation has to be good and our scouting has to be good.”
The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN Plus at 3 p.m.