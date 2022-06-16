Kansas State's Ismael Massoud (25) dunks a ball on a breakaway in a game against Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 26. The Wildcats will host Florida during the 2022-23 season for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Kansas State men's basketball will host Florida in the 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge set for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
The announcement of the matchup came Thursday morning. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Start times and complete television information will be released later.
Florida will be one of at least 17 home games for K-State during the 2022-23 season which will also include a home match-up with Wichita State and a game versus Nebraska in the Wildcat Classic at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
"We are excited about the opportunity that awaits by hosting a program like Florida in the Octagon of Doom," Wildcat coach Jerome Tang said in a written statement. "I know our team will be fired up to play and our fans will be ready to welcome the Gators to the best home court in college basketball."
The match-up will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs, all of which have come since 2010. It will also be the first time either team has hosted on their home court.
The series is tied 1-1. The Gators won the first matchup, 57-44, in the Orange Bowl Classic on Dec. 18, 2010 in Sunrise, Fla. The Wildcats got revenge two years later with a 67-61 win in Kansas City on Dec. 22, 2012.
K-State is 3-6 all-time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and all three of its wins have come at home (Mississippi in 2013 and 2016 and Georgia in 2018). Currently, the Wildcats are riding a four-game losing streak in the series with two losses to Texas A&M (2019 and 2021) and one to Alabama (2020) and Ole Miss (2022).
The SEC won the Challenge series last year, 6-4, for the second consecutive year and the third time overall. The Big 12 owns a 48-41 advantage in the all-time series with four wins (2014, 2015, 2016, 2019). The two conferences have tied twice with five wins each in 2017 and 2020.
Similarly to K-State, Florida will be led by a first-year head coach in Todd Golden who was hired on March 18 after leading San Francisco to its first NCAA Tournament bid since 1998.
Florida won 20 games a year ago under former head coach Mike White, ended its season in the second round of the NIT.
K-State will also compete in the Cayman Islands Classic next season and will have a road game at Butler for the Big 12/Big East Battle.