Kansas State’s men will host Villanova on Tuesday, Dec. 5, as part of the fifth Big East series will increase to 11 games for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 season due to increased membership for both leagues. The Big 12 will host six games in 2023-24 while the Big East will host six the next season.
K-State is 0-3 so far in the series. They’ve lost to Marquette in 2019 and 2021 and at Butler last season.
This will be just the second meeting between the two schools and the first in more than 80 years. Nova beat K-State 51-34 on Dec. 27, 1940 in Philadelphia.
Overall, K-State is 24-27 all-time against Big Eastopponents, including 11-4 at home. Their last win against a Big East foe came against Creighton in the opening round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament on March 16 in Charlotte.
Villanova, led by first-year head coach Kyle Neptune, posted a 17-17 overall record last season, including a 10-10 mark in the Big East. The Wildcats were affected by injuries earlier in the season but went on to win six of their last eight regular-season games, including nabbing wins over Xavier and Creighton.
They lost to Big South Champion Liberty, 62-57, in the first round of the NIT.
Neptune took over for Jay Wright in April after a season at Fordham. Neptune was a Wildcat assistant coach from 2013-21 and helped the school to 233 victories, seven Big East regular-season titles, four Big East Tournament crowns and national titles in 2016 and 2018.
Other matchups in the Big 12/Big East Challenge include: November 30 — Texas Tech at Butler, Creighton at Oklahoma State; December 1 — Iowa State at DePaul, Houston at Xavier, UConn at Kansas and St. John’s at West Virginia; December 2 — TCU at Georgetown; December 5 — Texas at Marquette, Providence at Oklahoma and Seton Hall at Baylor.