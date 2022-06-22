Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell (1) steals a ball from Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter (11) in a game at Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 26. K-State will take on Rhode Island in the first round of the Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 21.
Kansas State men’s basketball will open the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic with its first-ever tilt against Rhode Island.
The tournament’s organizers announced the complete bracket Wednesday, which features the first-round matchup between the Wildcats and the Rams, slated for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Rhode Island — which went 15-16 overall and 5-12 in the Atlantic 10 Conference — will be led by first-year head coach Archie Miller, who previously spent time as a head coach at Dayton from 2011 to 2017 and Indiana from 2017 to 2021. He was relieved of his duties leading the Hoosiers after the 2020-21 season.
The winner of the K-State-Rhode Island game will face the winner of the Nevada-Tulane contest at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, with the losers playing at 5 p.m. that day.
On the other side of the bracket, LSU and Illinois State will play in the first round, with the winner facing the winner of Akron and Western Kentucky.
The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, with the three consolation games preceding it throughout the day.
The fourth annual Cayman Islands Classic will be held at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands, a British territory in the western Caribbean Sea. The Wildcats have never played in this tournament before, but went 3-0 in the 2018 Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
K-State is 1-1 all-time against Nevada, 2-2 against Tulane, 3-0 against Akron, 2-0 against Illinois State and 3-0 against Western Kentucky. It has never faced LSU.