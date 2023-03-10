KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State men saw their run in Kansas City cut short Thursday night after an 80-67 loss to TCU in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament.
The 12th-ranked and third-seeded Wildcats (23-9) jumped out to a quick lead, but turnovers, rebounding and hot shooting by the sixth-seeded, No. 22 Horned Frogs (21-11) saw that lead disappear midway through the first half and never return.
When it was all over, K-State head coach Jerome Tang put the blame for the loss on himself.
“I didn't do a very good job of preparing these guys for how physical and what force that people play with in the Big 12 Tournament,” a solemn and chastened Tang said. “That will not happen again.”
That lack of physicality showed on the offensive boards. The Wildcats won the rebounding battle by seven, but 14 Horned Frog offensive rebounds led to 25 second chance points, which Tang said was the biggest blow of the game.
What also didn’t help matters was the Horned Frogs' unprecedented 3-point shooting. TCU was hot early on and ended up hitting 11-of-25 3-pointers, their best performance all season.
For perspective, the Horned Frogs came into the game as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country and the worst in the conference, shooting at a clip of 29.6%.
Led by Mike Miles and Chuck O’Bannon, each of which had 22 points and hit four 3’s, the Horned Frogs nearly doubled the total 3-pointers made in the teams’ two previous meetings this year.
The 22 for O’Bannon was a season-high and he had averaged 29.5% from 3 before Thursday's 57% display.
"It's March, anything can happen," junior forward Ismael Massoud said. "Obviously in the scout, we know they're heavy fastbreak team, transition team (and they like) scoring in the paint, but if you leave good players open and they get enough open looks and get to see a couple of them go in, they're gonna keep making shots."
K-State turned the ball over 11 times in the first half and nine in the second for the fifth 20-turnover game this season. The Wildcats are 1-4 in games with 20 or more turnovers and 0-4 versus Big 12 teams.
The Horned Frogs turned those miscues into 20 points, while the Wildcats managed just nine off TCU's mistakes.
“It's big time,” senior point guard Markquis Nowell, who led the Wildcats with five turnovers, said. “Especially when you're playing teams in the Big 12, it's even more important. But you can't win a game with 20 turnovers. It's hard to do that. We've just got to take better care of the ball, including myself. I had five turnovers, which is unacceptable. We just got to find ways to move the ball and get each other the ball and play like we know how to play.”
The Wildcats shot out of the first half fast, taking a quick 11-2 lead in the first five minutes.
Senior Desi Sills, who co-led the team in scoring with 14 along with fellow senior Keyontae Johnson, set the tone early for K-State, defensively, with a career-high four blocks, all of which came in the first half.
Nowell and junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin also scored in double-figures, putting up 11 and 10 each. Tomlin also added nine rebounds despite only playing five minutes in the first half due to foul trouble.
The Horned Frogs caught fire and tied things up at 13 several minutes later and took their first lead, 19-18, off a Mike Miles 3-pointer near the midway point of the half.
“I feel like they turned it up a lot on defense,” Nowell said. “You have to give a lot of credit to TCU, the way they played. … They out-toughed us tonight. They were well prepared.”
TCU led by as much as eight points late in the half after a 12-2 run that featured three of K-State's first-half turnovers.
The Wildcats went into halftime trailing 37-32.
In the second half, the K-State managed to cut TCU’s lead to two after back-to-back 3’s from Johnson and Tomlin, but a 10-2 TCU run pushed their lead out to double-digits and then the 3-pointers started to rain.
The Horned Frogs hit four outside shots in five possessions in the span of less than three and a half minutes and pushed their lead to as much as 16 down the stretch.
With a little more than six minutes to play, Johnson fouled out, cementing the demise of any possible comeback.
“They’re a bunch of tick-tack fouls, little touch fouls,” Tang said. “(Johnson and Tomlin) are not getting their money's worth … If you're going to get a foul, make it worth something. They both have to learn to play with their chest and move their feet and stop slapping so much with their hands. But both of them, we need them on the floor. We are a better team when they are on the floor.”
Now all the Wildcats can do is wait. Selection Sunday is just days away and while a spot in this year’s tournament already locked up, with Thursday’s loss, the Wildcats are holding on tight to a possible three seed. The loss also increased the uncertainly of where the Wildcats could start the tournament, with the possibility of fan-friendly locations like Des Moines and Denver giving way for trips to Albany, Orlando, Greensboro, Birmingham or Columbus for the opening weekend.
But regardless of who the Wildcats face or where they have to face them, Tang is unwavering in his belief that K-State can be successful when the Big Dance rolls around next weekend.
“I'm extremely confident because we as a staff know what we need to do to get our guys prepared,” Tang said. “So that's not going to be an issue. The great thing is now we get three or four really good days of practice before we play another game. The guys now have that feeling of the season could be over, and that changes things. And we get to play a team that doesn't know us as well as this team that we played today.”