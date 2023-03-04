APTOPIX Kansas St West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. reacts while defended by Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell during the first half of Saturday's game in Morgantown, W.Va. K-State lost 89-81.

 Associated Press

Kansas State got one final bitter taste of life on the road in the Big 12 Saturday afternoon, ending the 2022-23 regular season with a 89-81 loss at West Virginia.

The 11th-ranked Wildcats were without senior guard Desi Sills who did not travel with the team because of a family funeral. He is expected to return for next weeks’ Big 12 Tournament.

