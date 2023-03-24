NEW YORK — On Saturday, No. 3 seed Kansas State will face mid-major star and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight for a trip to their first Final Four since 1964.
The game is scheduled to tip at 5:09 p.m. CT and will be televised on TBS.
If that’s a situation that sounds familiar, for K-State fans, that’s because it is. For the third-straight Elite Eight, the Wildcats will have to get through an upstart and talented mid-major team in the regional final. And the past two did not go particularly great.
In 2018, the Wildcats ran afoul of No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago and fell 78-62 on their journey to the Final Four.
Eight years earlier, Jacob Pullen and the No. 2 seeded Wildcats saw their season end with a 63-56 loss to eventual national runner-up and No. 5 seed Butler.
And while those were two different teams and two different coaching staffs, Saturday’s matchup with Florida Atlantic will be just as tough for this K-State team to get through.
The Owls, led by sixth-year head coach Dusty May, are winners. They’ve won 34 games this season, the most in college basketball, and have only lost three games, which is tied for the least in college basketball with No. 1 seed Houston.
“They’re a big challenge,” junior forward David N’Guessan said. “They’ve beaten good teams all year long. Their record is like 34-3 and, no matter what conference you’re in, you don’t win that many games by accident. So they another really good team that’s in our way.”
They handled No. 4 Tennessee, 62-55, in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, pulling away with a come-from-behind victory over the Volunteers.
“I’m telling you, if you just took the names off the front of the jerseys and you lined them up against anybody in America, you’d say they’re a high major team,” head coach Jerome Tang said. “They’re a high major team, but they’re high major competitors, too, just tough and together, as connected of a team as there is in the country. I’ve been super impressed with them from what I’ve seen.”
FAU is deep, ranking second in the country in bench points with 33.7 points per game.
After a back-and-forth high-intensity overtime game just a day and a half prior, depth may come into play for the Wildcats down the stretch.
K-State senior guard Markquis Nowell did confirm that after tweaking his ankle in Thursday’s win over Michigan State, he may not be 100% but he will play.
“My legs are feeling pretty good,” Nowell said. “Around this time, everybody is banged up and tired. It’s gonna be the toughest team that’s gonna win and my guys are tough. And I believe that we’ll come out ready and prepared, flying around and having fun like we’ve been doing this all year.”
The Owls are also one of the best defensive rebounding teams (9th, 28.1 boards per game) and have one of the better field goal defense percentages (17th, 40%) in the country. Scoring against the Owls is hard and getting second-chances when shots don’t go can be even more difficult.
Three Owls average double-figures, led by the guard tandem of Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin, who are averaging 13.9 and 13.0 points per game.
“Man, ‘Nelly Davis is a goon,” Tang said. “What a player. He’s got NBA feet. He’s got NBA balance. He’s a special athlete and with a great feel for the game. I read the story about him getting Ochai Agbaji’s workout and diving into it. You can tell he’s passionate about the game, and you can tell his why. Last night that interview when he told his family, hey, we’re going to be all right, you could tell, my man has a why.
“All the guards are terrific. They can all shoot. They can all dribble and pass. They’re quick. They’re athletic. They defend. I mean, they’re just super impressive to watch.”
Davis is shooting 49.6% from the floor, including 37.8% from 3-point range and 85.4% from the free throw line. Martin leads the Owls in shooting from behind the arc with 67%, while hitting on 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The other major scoring threat is 7-foot-1 center Vladislav Goldin, a transfer from Texas Tech who is averaging 10.2 points on a team-best 63% shooting. He also leads FAU in rebounds 6.4 per game.
“I mean, he’s a Big 12 center,” Tang said. “He was at Texas Tech, and he’s every bit of 7’1” and he’s strong and he’s physical and he can catch and he can finish, and he protects the rim, does a great job in ball screen coverage, and he’s as good as anybody we’ve faced this year.”
Tang too has seen the highs and the lows of the Elite Eight. While at Baylor, the Bears made three Elite Eights, but only once did they win, and that year (2021) they won the national title.
“When you lose, the season is over. There’s no way to describe it. It’s such an abrupt end. You’ve got guys that you’re never going to be with again,” Tang said.
“Yeah, it’s not a great feeling. And when you win, it’s exhilaration and it’s something that you worked so hard for. It took us, I think, like 18 years to do it. That was just one of the best feelings that I got from a basketball experience in my life.”