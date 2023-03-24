NCAA Florida Atlantic Tennessee Basketball

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) brings the ball up court as Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) defends during the second half of Thursday’s Sweet 16 game in the East Regional of the NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York. K-State must get through the Owls in order to make their first Final Four since 1964.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — On Saturday, No. 3 seed Kansas State will face mid-major star and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight for a trip to their first Final Four since 1964.

The game is scheduled to tip at 5:09 p.m. CT and will be televised on TBS.

