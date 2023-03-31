Kansas State men’s basketball will be heading to the Bahamas next year.
The Wildcats announced on Thursday that they have been selected to compete in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Friday, Nov. 17 and Sunday Nov. 19 in Nassau.
K-State will be joined by Miami, who is playing in the Final Four on Saturday, and NCAA Tournament participant Providence. A fourth team will be added later. The two first-round games are set for Friday, Nov. 17, and the championship and third-place games are set for Sunday, Nov. 19.
A complete bracket, ticket information and television details will be announced at a later date.
This will be the third year of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. Louisville on in 2021 and future Big 12 foe UCF defeated Santa Clara last season.
K-State has won tournament championships in their last two visits to the Caribbean. They won the 2018 Paradise Jam in St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands and the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
The Wildcats and Miami have never played before in basketball, and K-State and the Friars last hooked up in the 1977 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats won that game 87-80.
The tournament is the first part of a larger nonconference schedule that will be released later this year.