NCAA Florida Atlantic Kansas St Basketball

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite Eight game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament’s East Regional final on March 25 in New York.

 Associated Press

Kansas State men’s basketball will be heading to the Bahamas next year.

The Wildcats announced on Thursday that they have been selected to compete in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Friday, Nov. 17 and Sunday Nov. 19 in Nassau.

Recommended for you