Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell drives to the basket past Montana State guard Tyler Patterson during the first half of their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Greensboro, N.C.
Kansas State forward David N’Guessan battles for a loose ball between Montana State forwards Sam Lecholat, left, and Great Osobor during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Greensboro, N.C.
Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin drives to the basket past Montana State guard Caleb Fuller during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Greensboro, N.C.
Associated Press
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell passes around Montana State forward Great Osobor (3) during the first half of their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Greensboro, N.C.
Associated Press
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell drives to the basket past Montana State guard Tyler Patterson during the first half of their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Greensboro, N.C.
Associated Press
Kansas State guard Desi Sills throws down a dunk over Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Greensboro, N.C.
Associated Press
Kansas State forward David N’Guessan battles for a loose ball between Montana State forwards Sam Lecholat, left, and Great Osobor during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Greensboro, N.C.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On a day in which upsets dominated the NCAA Tournament schedule, No. 3 seed Kansas State did just what it was supposed to. The Wildcats handled the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats, 77-65, in a game that they controlled midway through the first half on.
Senior point guard Markquis Nowell was unstoppable, ending the night with 17 points and 14 assists to go along with six rebounds and three steals. The double-double was his eighth this season, his 11th as a Wildcat and the 16th of his career.
Joining Nowell in double-figures was Keyontae Johnson, who actually led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 13 points — all of which came in the second half — and David N’Guessan had 10 points.
The Wildcats shot 58.2% from the field while holding the Bobcats to 46%.
K-State dominated in the paint, outscoring Montana State by almost 20, 48-30, even though the Bobcats sported several talented and experienced big men.
After the Bobcats got within four points early in the first half, the Wildcats quickly stretched their lead back to eight. Montana State got within eight several more times, but never got closer than that down the stretch.
Kansas State’s lead grew to as many as 13 midway through the second half after a nearly five-minute scoring drought for Montana State.
An 8-0 run late in the game officially put the Bobcats away.
Early in the game, the Wildcats stumbled, turning over the ball four times in the first seven minutes of play, allowing the Bobcats to take several brief leads midway through the first half.
Tomlin picked up two quick fouls and in turn, sat for nearly 14 ½ minutes of the first half.
Bobcat star junior guard RaeQuan Battle carried the majority of the load for Montana State in the first half, scoring 13 of their points including a perfect 2-for-2 from behind the arc.
Battle ended the game with 26 points and was joined in double figures by Darius Brown II who had 12 points and nine assists and Great Osobor had 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
The Wildcats separated themselves on a 6-0 run late in the first half, stretching their lead to nine before the Bobcats scored three in the final minute to cut the lead to six, 34-28 at the half.
The win is the first for K-State in the NCAA Tournament since 2018. They will play No. 6 seed Kentucky on Sunday. The two schools will meet for the 11th time, and the first since K-State beat Kentucky on their way to the Elite Eight during the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
Tip-off is schedule for 1:40 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on CBS.