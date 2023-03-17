GREENSBORO, N.C. — On a day in which upsets dominated the NCAA Tournament schedule, No. 3 seed Kansas State did just what it was supposed to. The Wildcats handled the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats, 77-65, in a game that they controlled midway through the first half on.

Senior point guard Markquis Nowell was unstoppable, ending the night with 17 points and 14 assists to go along with six rebounds and three steals. The double-double was his eighth this season, his 11th as a Wildcat and the 16th of his career.

