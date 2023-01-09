Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang dances to “Wabash Cannonball” after the Wildcats’ 82-76 Big 12 Conference overtime win against then No. 24 West Virginia on Dec. 31 at Bramlage Coliseum.
If Kansas State men’s basketball was flying under the radar before, it isn’t anymore.
The Wildcats have garnered their fair share of national attention after a historic week under first-year head coach Jerome Tang. On Monday, the Associated Press ranked K-State No. 11 after it was unranked with 41 votes last week.
A few hours later, the Big 12 Conference named Markquis Nowell its player of the week and Keyontae Johnson its newcomer of the week. It was the first time the Wildcats have ever swept both awards in the same week. Nowell has earned player of the week honors twice this season, while Johnson has been the newcomer of the week three times.
After opening conference play with an 82-76 overtime win over then-No. 24 West Virginia Dec. 13, the Wildcats won a pair of road games against ranked teams in the state of Texas this week. Their 14-1 record is the team’s best since the 1958-59 season, and they’re 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2012-13.
It began Wednesday with a 116-103 victory at then-No. 6 Texas. K-State’s 116 points were the most in a single game in program history, and the most by an unranked team on the road against an AP top-10 opponent since the start of the AP poll in 1948.
Nowell scored a career-high 36 against the Longhorns while Johnson had a career-high 28 points and nine rebounds.
On Saturday, the Wildcats outlasted then-No. 19 Baylor 97-95 in overtime during Tang’s first return trip to Waco, Texas, where he served as an assistant under Bears’ head coach Scott Drew for 19 seasons.
Nowell had a double-double with 32 points and a career-high 14 points against the Bears. Johnson put up 24 points and nine rebounds against Baylor.
Saturday’s win marked the first time in school history that K-State has beaten three AP top 25 teams in a row.