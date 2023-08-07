Kansas State men’s basketball is taking off for the Middle East Wednesday as it heads out on a 10-day trip to Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
The Wildcats will play at least three games, with the potential for further matchups to be announced. It will start with a game against the Israeli Select Team next Tuesday.
“I think the time together is going be important, but we need some people to take leadership roles, understand what that looks like in different aspects and then see who can step up to the plate,” said head coach Jerome Tang during a press conference on Friday.
K-State will travel along with the Arizona men’s basketball team, spending three nights each in the Israeli cities of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and four nights in Abu Dhabi, United Emirates. The two Wildcats’ squads are the first college teams to make the trip to Abu Dhabi.
The teams also will participate in a variety of tourist activities in each location.
“I want every guy to come back and think he’s going to play 30 minutes and has got a major role on the team,” Tang said. “In this day and age of the portal and all of that, the last thing you want is to lose a kid after a foreign tour.”
The trip is sponsored by Athletes for Israel and the Abu Dhabi Tourism Board and coordinated by Complete Sports Management.
NCAA squads are allowed to make an overseas tour every four years. K-State last traveled out of the country in August 2016, when it played five games across Italy and Switzerland.
The Wildcats were scheduled for another international trip in 2020, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic caused its cancellation.
The team has taken six international trips, including to Japan in 1981; Finland, the Netherlands and Sweden in 1993; Canada in 2004; and Brazil in 2012.