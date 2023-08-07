02222023-mer-spt-kstatembb-21
Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang celebrates after the Wildcats’ 75-65 Big 12 Conference win against Baylor on Feb. 21 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State men’s basketball is taking off for the Middle East Wednesday as it heads out on a 10-day trip to Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The Wildcats will play at least three games, with the potential for further matchups to be announced. It will start with a game against the Israeli Select Team next Tuesday.

