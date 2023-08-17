image003 (1).jpg

Kansas State senior Nae’Qwan Tomlin drives for a shot over a Team Mexico defender during the Wildcats’ 83-81 exhibition loss in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

The Kansas State men fell just short in their second game of their international tour Thursday morning, dropping an 83-81 scrimmage versus Team Mexico at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. 

The Mexican national team is in Abu Dhabi training for the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines later this month. They are ranked as the 31st best national team in the world by FIBA. 

