The Kansas State men fell 78-71 on senior day Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.
Oklahoma got off to a strong start with three early 3s in the first five minutes of the game to take an early 15-7 lead.
K-State battled and was able to tie the game and have the lead for moments of the first half and the second half, but after Oklahoma took a 48-47 lead with 14:11 remaining in the second half, the Sooners never gave up the lead.
Not much went right for K-State (14-16, 6-12) in the game. Sophomore guard Nijel Pack, huge scoring threat, scored 10 points, and he just five points when 3:40 remained in the second half. Pack was kept on the bench for more than half of the first half as he was called for his second foul with 13 minutes remaining in the first half. Head coach Bruce Weber said Pack had stomach cramp issues which affected his performance, and he was unsure at halftime if he would even be able to play in the second half. Pack also had to be taken out of the game late in the second half due to foul trouble with four fouls, but he played the final three minutes. Pack played just 24 minutes.
“It is always tough to play without Nijel (Pack),” senior Mark Smith said. “I think his stomach was hurting. There is nothing you can do about that. Nijel (Pack) gives so much for this team. But it is hard without Nijel (Pack). He is such a great scorer. People key in on him every night, and he produces every night. We really did miss him. To see him come back and play in the second half not playing well means a lot to me.”
Seniors Smith and Mike McGuirl were the spark for the Wildcats offensively on their senior day. Smith scored 22 points and McGuirl scored 21.
The two seniors kept the Wildcats competitive in the game.
A big issue in this game – and has been an issue all season – the Sooners easily controlled the boards by a wide margin. Oklahoma finished with 37 total rebounds and K-State finished with 22. Oklahoma’s rebound resulted in 12 second chance points.
K-State was also missing junior guard Markquis Nowell, missing his second straight game due to injury, Nowell bring an edge defensively and offensively.
“With Marquis (Nowell) and Nigel (Pack), you are kind of out of rhythm with offense trying to figure some things out,” Weber said. “Mike (McGuirl) and Mark (Smith) really stepped up – they were special. We just needed a little more.”
Umoja Gibson was fantastic for the Sooners (17-14, 7-11) as he scored 29 points on seven 3s. Smith said that Nowell probably would have guarded Gibson which would have helped slow Gibson down.
“We see that everyday in practice, so there is no excuse for it,” McGuirl said on Gibson. “We guard Nijel (Pack) every day. I think that is just lack of communication and lack of focus. There is nothing we can do about it now except learn from it.
“What we have been good at the past few years at Kansas State is defense. I think it is all focus and toughness. You just got to have pride to get a stop. We have to be connected on defense to where we are all on the same page. I think that is where we lost it.”
Weber called this loss a “good punch in the gut” because he said the team had high hopes they were going to play good basketball and a chance to be successful.
The Wildcats ride a five-game losing streak into the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City next week. They will play West Virginia on Wednesday as the bottom two seeds will play to get into the quarterfinals on Thursday. McGuirl said there is no lack of confidence despite being on a losing streak.
“It is obvious what we need to adjust, but we know we can beat any team in the conference,” McGuirl said. “Now, it is about we do that. Understand that anything can happen. (This season) is not over yet.”
Weber added he does not know if Nowell will be able to play Wednesday against West Virginia.