GREENSBORO, N.C. — The third-seeded Kansas State Wildcats find themselves in a position of power heading into the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Montana State (25-9, 15-3), under the direction of four-year head coach and former Bobcat star Danny Sprinkle, comes into Friday’s game with the hopes of becoming just the 23rd 14 seed in tournament history to come out with a win, the first since Abilene Christian beat Texas 53-52 in 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you