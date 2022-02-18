Kansas State needed a last-second 3 from sophomore Nijel Pack to get past a struggling, yet pesky, Oklahoma State when the Wildcats played in Manhattan a little over two weeks ago.
The win was a much needed reprieve after K-State dropped three straight including a season lowlight loss at Ole Miss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Since then, the win over the Cowboys has kick-started a run that’s gotten the Wildcats back in striking distance of possible invitation to the NCAA tournament.
“I always say it’s about the players,” head coach Bruce Weber said. “It’s about them and their determination, their passion. ... I think all those things: their desire, their will, their leadership and then just getting a little better as individuals and as a team. It’s kind of all added up to us having some pretty good success.”
According to Bracket Matrix, a site that collects bracketologists’ opinions on what the NCAA tournament bracket will look like each year, the Wildcats are still on the outside of the tournament field with an average seeding of 11.56 in the nine bracket projections they’re included in.
Wins versus a beatable and talented Oklahoma State on Saturday and fellow bubble-inhabitants Oklahoma and Iowa State in the next couple of weeks should be enough to get K-State in the field. Surprise the nation by upsetting Kansas or Texas Tech on the road, and that should guarantee the Wildcats a spot.
But before they get to any of that, they have to get through the Cowboys again.
“(Oklahoma State is) probably, to me, as talented as anybody in the league, and they have really good depth,” Weber said. “We’re going to have to play better. I just told the guys just a minute ago when we left practice, (we’ve) got to be 20 or 25 percent better than we were last time if we’re expecting to win at their place. … (We’ve) made improvement, but you can’t let them get in transition, which means you (have) got to run good offense to be able to stop them, because once they get running, especially at home, they can be throwing those lob dunks and windmills and things like that. That’s when they’re at their best.”
The Cowboys have won just twice in their last eight games but they have a 8-5 record at home and are looking for their third-straight home victory after netting wins over Oklahoma and West Virginia.
They are a tough defensive team that ranks in the top 25 in the nation in steals per game (9.2), blocks per game (5.2) and turnovers forced (16.56). They also ranked 27th in the country in field goal percentage defense.
Tip-off is set for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and on the ESPN app.