What started as an absolute grind turned into a highlight reel for No. 11 Kansas State in a 85-69 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday.

After a rough shooting performance early in the game, the Wildcats soared past the Sooners, putting up a blinding 70.4% from the floor in the second half, including a 4-of-8 markfrom behind the 3-point line.

Recommended for you