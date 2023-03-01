What started as an absolute grind turned into a highlight reel for No. 11 Kansas State in a 85-69 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday.
After a rough shooting performance early in the game, the Wildcats soared past the Sooners, putting up a blinding 70.4% from the floor in the second half, including a 4-of-8 markfrom behind the 3-point line.
The Wildcats had a strong performance from its seniors in their final game in Bramlage, but it was a junior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin that rose above the rest, ending the game with 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting.
Keyontae Johnson followed right behind with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting and Desi Sills put up a near triple-double, scoring 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including nine rebounds and eight assists
Last, but certainly not least, Markquis Nowell ended the night with 11 points and 10 assists for his 10th double-double as a Wildcat.
Oklahoma got 20 points from Milson Uzan, 18 from Otega Oweh and 11 from Jacob Groves off the bench.
The Wildcats slogged through the first 15 minutes of the first half, opening the game hitting just one of their first nine shots.
K-State shot well below 30% until a 7-0 run with a little more than four minutes to play gave the Wildcats a five-point advantage.
Oklahoma quickly tied things back up at at 25, but from there, it was all K-State as the Wildcats closed out the final 3:27 on a 9-0 run, capped off with a 3 from Johnson off a behind-the-back pass from Sills and a two-handed dunk by David N’Guessan in transition off a no-look pass from Nowell.
K-State went into halftime leading 34-25.
The Wildcats weren’t done with the fireworks though.
K-State came out of the half hot and outscored Oklahoma 7-2, pushing their lead to 14.
A 10-2 run around the 15-minute mark put the Wildcats up 20 with 14:48 to play. From there, the Wildcats cruised, leading by no less than 10 points down the stretch
With the win, the Wildcats have going 8-1 at home in Big 12 play this season.
K-State will venture out on the road for a final time before the postseason begins on Saturday when the Wildcats travel to Morgantown to take on West Virginia (17-13, 6-11).