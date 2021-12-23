Kansas State’s Davion Bradford (0) reacts after a score by the Wildcats in a game against McNeese on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State announced that they had added a game versus North Florida for Wednesday to replace Morgan State, who canceled due to COVID-19 related issues on their roster.
Kansas State men’s basketball announced on Thursday that they’ve added a game versus North Florida on Wednesday, Dec. 29th at 7 p.m.
The game replaces the Wildcats originally scheduled match-up with Morgan State which was canceled due to COVID-19-related issue on the Bears’ roster.
Season ticket holders and current Morgan State single-game ticket purchasers should use their original ticket to get in to Wednesday’s game.
North Florida comes into the game with a 4-9 overall record but they have won consecutive home games versus Austin Peay and Trinity Baptist. They have played road games at Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Arizona State, UCLA, Kentucky and Florida.
The Ospreys had a recent road game at Florida State canceled.
Wednesday will also be LEGO Night at Bramlage Coliseum. The first 200 kids will be able to build their own K-State letter ‘K’ out of lavender Lego bricks to take home. Emmet from the LEGO Movies will be in attendance and an official LEGO Master Builder will be building a large LEGO Powercat.
North Florida come into the game as one of the top 3-point field goal shooting teams in the country, ranking 11th nationally in 3-pointers made (133). They average 10 3-pointers made per game on 37 percent shooting and have four players with 23 or more 3-point field goals this season.
The Wildcats are allowing just 5.9 3-pointers per game with ranks fourth nationally.