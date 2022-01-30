The Kansas State men sputtered to a 67-56 loss at Ole Miss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.
The Wildcats offense hit a low point as K-State shot a season-low 30.2% from the field and 11-of-36 from 3. The 36 attempts from behind the arc were just one shy of a program record.
Senior Mark Smith and sophomore Nijel Pack combined for 38 of K-State's 56 points while the rest of the team went 7-of-34 for 21.9%.
Smith had a game-high 20 points and 16 boards while Pack put up 18 points on six 3s and seven assists.
“I kind of just kept getting rebounds, kept pushing it, just trying to keep going in the lane and making plays and I was having success with that," Smith said. "I was focused on making my shots at the rim and obviously made some free throws as well.”
The Wildcat frontcourt put another near no-show performance, as Carlton Linguard Jr., Kaosi Ezeagu, Ismael Massoud and Davion Bradford put up a combined four points and two rebounds. Bradford was limited to just 1:58 of playing time due to injury.
“I think some of it just the length and talent," head coach Bruce Weber said. "They have very good length. They have good talent, athleticism. Their defensive rebounding, we missed a lot of shots. We actually had more offensive rebounds than they did if you look at it, with seven to six second chance points, it was just we missed so many shots. That’s where they got the defensive rebounding."
The Wildcats were outrebounded by 10, 43-33, and were outscored in the paint 32-14.
The Wildcats were also missing sophomore starting guard Selton Miguel who went down with an injury versus Baylor and is not expected to return to the court for a couple of weeks according to Weber.
Both teams struggled offensively to open the game. K-State start 1-of-7 while Ole Miss started 1-of-6 before Pack managed to nail two-straight 3s to give K-State a 8-6 lead with 14:28 to play, leading to a Rebel timeout.
Ole Miss would come out of the timeout on a 10-2 run to take a 16-11 with a little more than 10 minutes to play in the half and really never looked back.
K-State would get as close as three in the first half before Ole Miss pushed their lead back out to 10, 30-20, with just under two minutes to play.
Sophomore guard Luke Kasubke managed a four-point play at the in the waning seconds of the half and K-State went into the locker room down six, 30-24.
Kasubke ended the game with seven points which was a point shy of his career high.
Ole Miss scored the first seven points of the second half to take a 13-point lead.
Smith got K-State back within six after scoring seven-straight, but Ole Miss responded by scoring 12 of the 18 points to push its lead back to double-figures with just under nine minutes to play.
K-State would not get within nine for the rest of the game.
"I don't think our defense was bad, but it wasn't good enough to get stops when we needed to at the right time," Weber said.
Rebel freshman Daeshun Ruffin led Ole Miss with 17 points followed by 10 for Luis Rodriguez. Three other Rebel players had at least eight points in the game.
The loss is K-State's third-straight.
"It was just one of those days for us," Smith said. "I really can't explain anything else. It was one of those nights for us. We try to play as hard as we can, give all we got. We gotta keep fighting. Obviously we're not gonna quit on Coach Weber.”
The Wildcats will try to get back on track when they return home to face Oklahoma State (10-10, 3-5) on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
MISSISSIPPI 67
KANSAS STATE 56
Mississippi (67)
Totals: 23-51 FG, 15-20 FT, 67 points
Daeshun Ruffin 6-16 5-9 17, Luis Rodriguez 3-5 2-2 10, Matthew Murrell 3-8 2-2 9, Tye Fagan 4-6 1-1 9, Jaemyn Brakefield 2-3 3-4 8, Nysier Brooks 2-5 2-2 6, Austin Crowley 2-6 0-0 5, Eric Van Der Heijden 1-2 0-0 3.
Kansas State (56)
Totals: 19-63 FG, 7-8 FT, 56 points
Mark Smith 6-14, 6-7 20, Nijel Pack 6-17 0-0 18, Luke Kasubke 2-5 1-1 7, Narkquis Nowell 2-11 0-0 5, Carlton Linguard Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Mike McGuirl 1-9 0-0 2, Ismael Massoud 1-2 0-0 2, Kaosi Ezeagu 0-1 0-0 0.
Three point field goals made: Mississippi 6 (Rodriguez 2, Van Der Heijden , Crowley, Brakefield, Murrell) Kansas State 11 (Pack 6, Kasubke 2, Smith 2, Nowell).
Turnovers: Mississippi 9, Kansas State 5.