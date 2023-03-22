NEW YORK — It will be just one day shy of a year since K-State announced Jerome Tang as head coach when his Wildcats take the court in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday.
K-State faces Michigan State at 5:30 p.m. in Madison Square Garden. The game will be televised on TBS.
For the second game in a row, Tang faces off against against a hall of famer in 28-year veteran Tom Izzo, often referred to as “Mr. March” because of his success in the NCAA Tournament over the last 28 seasons.
The Spartans are marking their 15th trip to the Sweet 16 since Izzo took over in 1988. He has the most wins (16) as a lower seed by a head coach in NCAA Tournament history and owns the longest streak of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances with 25. Izzo has won 10 out of the 14 Sweet 16 games he’s coached.
“Tom Izzo is just a class act, and I’ve followed him for a long time,” Tang said. “Add the fact that as an assistant, he knew my name, it blew me away. Just to watch what he’s done, how he’s handled his program, loved his players and had tremendous success on and off the court … I’m just thankful. I told Coach Izzo, I wish it was me and him playing to see who goes to the Elite 8, but it’s going to be our teams. This is about those guys out there on the floor. I wouldn’t want to shoot free throws against him, though, because I know he’s really good at that.”
Tang coached against Izzo and the Spartans twice when he was at Baylor (2016 and 2021) and came away victorious both times. While some of the faces have changed since then, the brand of tough, athletic, hard-nosed basketball that the Spartans are known for remains.
The Spartans are led by two veteran guards (Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard), both of whom earned all-Big Ten honors this season. Walker, a transfer from Northeastern, averages 14.3 points, which ranks 11th in the conference, while Hoggard is ranked sixth nationally in assist rate and is one of three players nationally in Division I averaging at least 12.4 points per game, 5.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
Add in versatile stretch-four position Joey Hauser, a 6-foot-9 senior who co-leads the Spartans in scoring with 14.3 points per game while ranking 10th in the Big Ten in rebounding with 7.1 boards per game, and the pieces for the Spartans rip-and-run philosophy are in place.
“One of the things that’s super impressive is how quickly they get the ball out of the net and up the floor after the other team scores,” Tang said. “So those two things we have to be prepared for, stopping them in transition, getting back, building a wall, making a play in the half court. And then at the end when they take a shot, being able to corral the ball, limit their second-chance opportunities.
“And then they just play with Coach Izzo’s toughness, that gritty, toughness, fights you for every inch on the court, on every dribble and every pass. They’ve got really good players that do those things. So that makes it really hard.”