TCU Kansas St Basketball

Kansas State guard Tykei Greene (4) looks to pass under pressure from TCU guard Damion Baugh (10) and forward Chuck O’Bannon Jr. (5) during the second half of the Wildcats’ 82-61 win on Feb. 7.

 Associated Press

After largely successful trip through the regular season, No. 12 Kansas State (23-8, 11-7 in Big 12 play) heads into the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 3 seed and will have the tall task of facing sixth-seeded and 22nd-ranked TCU (20-11, 9-9) in the quarterfinals.

However, the TCU team the Wildcats see Thursday night will not be at full-strength.

Tags

Recommended for you