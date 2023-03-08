After largely successful trip through the regular season, No. 12 Kansas State (23-8, 11-7 in Big 12 play) heads into the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 3 seed and will have the tall task of facing sixth-seeded and 22nd-ranked TCU (20-11, 9-9) in the quarterfinals.
However, the TCU team the Wildcats see Thursday night will not be at full-strength.
Multiple outlets that cover TCU have reported that Horned Frog star center Eddie Lampkin did not make the trip to Kansas City because of personal matters.
Lampkin feasted on the Wildcat front court when the two teams played each other in Fort Worth on Jan. 14, scoring 17 points in TCU’s win.
In the second meeting on Feb. 7, the Wildcats beat a Horned Frog team without star point guard Mike Miles Jr. and with a less than 100% Lampkin, 82-61.
Fully healthy, K-State head coach Jerome Tang has said on multiple occasions that the Horned Frogs might be the best team in the Big 12. Without Lampkin, they still have several viable options in the post, but none as threatening.
The Wildcats have never won the Big 12 Tournament and are 17-25 overall, including 7-of-11 in the quarterfinal round.
K-State and TCU will tip-off Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.