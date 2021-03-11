KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To upset Baylor, Kansas State's Bruce Weber said his team needed to do two things.
Limit the Bears' second-chance points. And keep their points in transition to a minimum.
The Wildcats accomplished both goals in Thursday's Big 12 quarterfinal at the T-Mobile Center.
The Bears had just 13 second-chance points and seven fast-break points.
The problem is that Baylor, which only has lost one game all season, did what winners to: It overcame K-State putting the clamps on the two areas Weber emphasized. The Bears' problem-solving skills helped them hold on for a 72-68 victory to end the Wildcats' season.
"We wanted to win," K-State head coach Bruce Weber said. "We came here with big dreams and hopes, but at the same time, I told the guys all I cared about playing with courage, because the first two times, (Baylor) just played with us and did whatever they wanted. ... We wanted to do something really, really special here, but it didn't happen."
Simply: The No. 2 Bears were slightly better than the Wildcats (9-20) in every area — from the field (53% to 41%), 3-point range (41% to 40%) and the free throw line (93% to 80%).
One advantage K-State owned that it didn't exploit enough: Baylor (22-1) committed 21 turnovers; the Wildcats scored just 17 points off those miscues.
Conversely: Baylor turned 17 K-State turnovers into 18 points.
Freshmen Davion Bradford and Nijel Pack paced the Wildcats in scoring, ending with 18 points apiece. Sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon had 15 points.
Gordon said the way the Wildcats closed the season — wins in four of their final six games, and Thursday's narrow defeat to the No. 2 team in the land — will help the team's confidence going into the 2021-22 campaign.
"Today," he said, "shows that we can compete with anybody in the country."
Baylor countered with a double-digit scoring trio of its own: Macio Teague poured in a game-high 24 points, one ahead of teammate Davion Mitchell's 23. Jared Butler finished with 18 points.
With the win, Baylor clinched a spot in the tournament semifinals, where it will face fifth-seeded Oklahoma State at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Oklahoma State escaped with a 72-69 victory over four-seed West Virginia in Thursday's first quarterfinal.
