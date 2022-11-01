The Jerome Tang era got off to a strong, but imperfect start Tuesday evening with a 76-49 win over Washburn in a season-opening exhibition.

“Tonight, the energy was great,” Tang said. “It was fun to be out there and watch the guys really get after it. I thought they flew around in the first half and played with great passion. I thought they tried to share the ball and sometimes they shared a little bit too much, gave it to the other team, and so we’re gonna cut down on that. But overall, it’s a great start, and we got a long way to go.”

