Sophomore forward Ismael Massoud rises up for a layup versus Iowa State on Saturday in K-State's overtime win over the Cyclones in Ames. Massoud had 11 points, his best offensive output in over a month.
Junior Markquis Nowell goes up for a layup during the Wildcats' 75-69 overtime win at Iowa State in Ames on Saturday. Nowell had 16 points including a key 3-pointer in overtime.
Courtesy of K-State Athletics
Markquis Nowell got another chance to play the hero.
After a disastrous possession at the end of regulation of Kansas State's 75-69 overtime win over Iowa State in Ames on Saturday where the junior waved off a play from head coach Bruce Weber in favor of a botched near-half court prayer that was blocked as time expired, Nowell had a final chance at redemption.
Both teams were tied at 66 with two minutes to play in the extra period when senior Mike McGuirl got a steal and fast-break layup to put the Wildcats ahead.
The Wildcats got another stop and, with just over a minute remaining, senior Mark Smith whipped a pass crosscourt that fully hit the net before it landed in the hands of Nowell who rose up and hit a dagger 3 to put K-State up five, its largest lead of the game so far.
Nowell ended the game with 16 points followed close behind by Smith who had 15 and a team-high nine rebounds.
K-State pushed the lead to seven after two free throws from Selton Miguel and despite a late 3 from Iowa State star Izaiah Brockington, the Wildcats managed to hold on for the win.
The Wildcats trailed by as much as 15 early in the second half before using a 18-4 run over the next nine minutes to grab their first lead of the game, 60-58, on a jumper from sophomore Ismael Massoud.
Massoud had his best game in over a month, ending the night with 11 points and three rebounds. His 11 points were the most scored by a K-State big man since Massoud had 13 in the Wildcats' loss at West Virginia on Jan. 8.
Sophomore Nijel Pack, who led the Wildcats with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting including 4-of-5 from 3, hit a huge shot from beyond the arc with 2:35 to play in regulation to tie it up at 63.
That 15 point deficit was the second of the day that the Wildcats had to overcome after starting the game down 13-0.
It was the second-largest rally in a road conference game in school history (the Wildcats came back from down 16 versus Oklahoma on Feb. 23, 1993).
It is the ninth-largest comeback in school history and the largest since K-State rallied from a program record 21-point deficit at home versus West Virginia in January of 2019.
K-State will return home Monday afternoon and face West Virginia (14-10, 3-8), a team that's lost eight of its last nine games. The game is set to tip at 6:01 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.