GREENSBORO, N.C. — If America has just one take away from No. 3 seed Kansas State's 75-69 win over No. 6 seed Kentucky on Sunday, head coach Jerome Tang hopes it's this: his Wildcats have some dudes.
"We have a program that's rich in tradition also,” head coach Jerome Tang said. “All those old dudes that played for Kentucky, they ain't coming back. Right? Tradition doesn't help you if you don't get out there on the floor and play with dudes. And we had more dudes than they did today. That's what that was."
Those dudes included point guard Markquis Nowell, who delighted the country by leading all scorers with 27 points, 23 of which came in the second half, while dishing out nine assists. Kentucky tried everything to slow down the senior from Harlem, but it couldn’t stop him from having one of the best performances of the NCAA Tournament so far this year.
"He was very special," senior forward Keyontae Johnson, who also scored in double-figures with 13 points, said. "He's one of a kind. Five-foot-8, 5-foot-7 guards like him that show up in big games like this. I mean, Kentucky is a great team, they did a great job today, but 'Quis showed why it's really heart over height. He played his ass off."
Two other K-State players, Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Desi Sills, also scored in double figures with 12 each.
The purple Wildcats will make their first Sweet 16 since 2018, the 18th overall in school history.
"I'm so proud of them," Tang said. "So proud to represent Kansas State. I'm so proud to be a part of the community of Manhattan. I'm just blessed, man. I'm so blessed."
K-State was down one, 62-61, with 2:21 to play when junior forward Ismael Massoud nailed a deep 3-pointer, just his second shot attempt and only make of the game.
"I knew it was good as soon as I left my hands," Massoud said. "I couldn't do nothing but smile because I just kept telling myself the whole game, 'You're going to get one shot and you're going to make it,' and when I shot and I made it, just the passion and the tears of joy, I was holding that in the whole time out there that shot because of everything we've been through. It meant a lot."
A minute later, Keyontae Johnson rose up over Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin and dropped in his first 3 of the night.
"They ran an ISO for me to the right wing and I just trusted my work," Johnson said. "I've been in the gym, getting a lot of shots and that showed today."
The two 3’s were part of a larger 13-2 run that saw K-State go from down four to up seven in three minutes.
K-State went 8-of-8 from the free throw line in the final minute and outlasted Kentucky as the large crowd of Big Blue Nation fans that made the seven-hour trip from Lexington dispersed from the arena and the celebration raged in the much smaller section of purple and lavender.
“Dudes. We got dudes,” Tang said. “That's what it takes. I mean, people get all caught up in the coaching and all of that stuff. It's dudes. You got to have players, and these dudes, they work. They've put in the time. We talked about it before this game. We're going to trust our work, and we've won really good games against really good teams in really tough environments before, so we were prepared for this.”
Kentucky led by as many as eight in a first half as K-State struggled to find its footing offensively.
K-State hit the first shot of the game and then went cold for five minutes before it hit another. It did not hit a shot from behind the arc in the first half and did not cross the 20-point threshold until there were three minutes to play in the first half.
“We stayed positive in the locker room when things weren't falling,” Nowell said. “We just said that second half we were going to start hitting some shots, and we did. But it was just nothing but positive vibes going into the locker room.”
However, K-State’s defense, led by a rock solid effort from Tomlin and junior forward David N’Guessan, did its best with Kentucky star and former national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, managing to keep Kentucky grounded, never allowing its lead to surpass eight points.
Tshiebwe was unstoppable, finishing with 25 points and 18 rebounds. He had a double-double before the first half had ended. However, K-State did temper his effect enough to walk out with a win.
“We knew that Oscar was going to get his, but we had to control everybody else,” Tang said. “Cason Wallace had an unbelievable game, did a great job, but we felt we did a good job on the 3-point shooters, and I think that was the difference in the game.”
Wallace was the only other Kentucky player to eclipse 20 points, finishing with 21 points and nine rebounds. Chris Livingston ended the game with 11 points.
Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, Antonio Reeves, came into the game averaging 14.6 points per game with 79 3-pointers made this season. He ended the game with just five points on 1-of-15 shooting, including 1-of-10 from 3.
K-State took its first lead since the very beginning of the game as part of a 6-0 run late in the first half.
Nowell found Johnson wide open for a transition slam to get K-State within two with just over three minutes to play, and then a steal by N’Guessan led to another transition play from Nowell to Johnson, this time sending the senior star to the line, where he hit both free throws, giving K-State a one-point lead.
K-State found itself down a point with 55 seconds to play after two free throws by Tshiebwe, but a blow-by lay-up from Nowell and a alley-oop from Nowell to Tomlin with three seconds to play gave K-State a 29-26 lead at the half.
Coming out of the intermission, Kentucky found its footing and jumped out to a four-point lead after a 9-2 run, forcing Tang to call timeout.
“They needed to settle down and refocus,” Tang said. “We had three turnovers. Kentucky was 6-of-8 from the field and everything was at the rim and we were shooting jump shots. The thing that allowed us to take the lead in the first half, we came out in the second half and did the opposite. So they settled down and got back at it.”
After the timeout, Kentucky hit two more shots, pushing the lead to eight, but after that, K-State settled and fought their way back into the game.
The Wildcats now head to New York City, home to four of K-State’s players (Nowell, Massoud, Tomlin and senior guard Tykei Greene). The Wildcats will play No. 7 seed Michigan State on Thursday. Game times have yet to be released.