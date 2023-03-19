GREENSBORO, N.C. — If America has just one take away from No. 3 seed Kansas State's 75-69 win over No. 6 seed Kentucky on Sunday, head coach Jerome Tang hopes it's this: his Wildcats have some dudes. 

"We have a program that's rich in tradition also,” head coach Jerome Tang said. “All those old dudes that played for Kentucky, they ain't coming back. Right? Tradition doesn't help you if you don't get out there on the floor and play with dudes. And we had more dudes than they did today. That's what that was."

