NEW YORK — Markquis Nowell composed and performed his masterpiece on Thursday in No. 3 seed Kansas State’s 98-93 overtime Sweet 16 win over No. 7 seed Michigan State at Madison Square Garden.

The senior point guard, who ended the game with 20 points, made history, recording 19 assists — both a K-State and NCAA Tournament single-game record. Nowell passed Wildcat Keith Frazier for K-State's mark (set in 1976) and UNLV’s Mark Wade for the tournament record which was set in 1987. He had five steals and turned the ball over just twice. 

