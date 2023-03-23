NEW YORK — Markquis Nowell composed and performed his masterpiece on Thursday in No. 3 seed Kansas State’s 98-93 overtime Sweet 16 win over No. 7 seed Michigan State at Madison Square Garden.
The senior point guard, who ended the game with 20 points, made history, recording 19 assists — both a K-State and NCAA Tournament single-game record. Nowell passed Wildcat Keith Frazier for K-State's mark (set in 1976) and UNLV’s Mark Wade for the tournament record which was set in 1987. He had five steals and turned the ball over just twice.
Nowell had more assists by himself than Michigan State had as a team (18).
"This is like a Cinderella story," Nowell said. "A kid from New York City, playing in Madison Square Garden, with the performance I had, I'm just truly honored and blessed."
He also played nearly a whole half plus overtime with a tweaked ankle.
Less than five minutes into the second half, Nowell went down with a right ankle injury and had to leave the game. The senior was helped off the court, got retaped, stretched it and tested it out in the tunnel, and three minutes and 20 seconds later, he was back in.
“I was getting in there by any means,” Nowell said. “I like being out there with my teammates. I wasn’t going to let an ankle injury stop me from advancing to the Elite Eight.”
Even if the coaches wanted to keep him out, Nowell — the Harlem native, and one of four Wildcat players who call New York City home — wasn't going to be deterred that easily.
"He looked like he really wanted to win," Tang said. "He didn't care how much it hurt."
The senior had 10 assists by halftime. The record-tying 18th assist and record-breaking 19th came near the end of overtime.
The game was all tied up at 92 with 52 seconds to play and K-State had the ball after rebounding a miss by Michigan State’s Tyson Walker, who hit the shot to send the game to overtime.
Walking up the court, Nowell and Tang seemed to have some kind of argument. See, Nowell wanted to run one thing, and Tang another. After Tang barked out his directive, Nowell, who had caught the eye of Keyontae Johnson midway through the discussion, threw a lob up and the senior forward slammed it home, putting the Wildcats ahead by two.
“We got mesmerized on Nowell,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, who had won his last three Sweet 16 games coming into Thursday. “He's a special player. … It's not only the plays he makes, but the position he puts people in that (makes) you backpedal. I really was disappointed in some of those back cuts because we had really talked about them. The lob at the end we had talked about out of a time-out.”
Johnson led K-State in scoring with 22 points on 10-of-18 shooting and six rebounds. He was one of six Wildcats to score in double figures Thursday night, including Ismael Massoud who had 15, sophomore Cam Carter who had 12 and juniors Nae’Qwan Tomlin and David N’Guessan who each had 11.
Then, after the Spartans’ Malik Hall went to the line and only hit one of two, K-State once again had an opportunity to extend its one-point lead. Nowell missed one of his trademark long 3-pointers, but it was rebounded by the Wildcats.
K-State called timeout with less than 20 seconds to play and 4.7 seconds left on the shot clock and drew up something that had options on the front and back side of the court, depending on who was open.
The Wildcats got the ball in and Nowell found Massoud wide open in the corner, just inside the 3-point arc. The junior forward hit the fadeaway, giving K-State a three-point lead with 17 seconds to play.
"I knew the clock was going down," Massoud said. "Coach Tang gave me a look and said, when I get it, shoot it, don't hesitate. So I cut down, 'Quis passed it to me and I just faded away. The rest is history."
Massoud had one of his best games of the season, scoring 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including a 4-of-6 mark from 3.
The Spartans had one final opportunity to tie and send the game into a second overtime, but they were unable to get a shot off in time. Nowell stripped Walker with around four seconds to play, and took the ball all the way down to finish the game off with a layup as time expired.
“This one was special,” Nowell said. “In front of my hometown, in front of the city that loves me. I can't even put into words how blessed and grateful I am.”
The steal was one of 13 Michigan State turnovers in the game. The Wildcats won the points off turnovers battle 16-to-2 and the Spartans came in averaging just 10.8 miscues per contest.
“We've caused a lot of turnovers all year long,” Tang said. “And Michigan State is a low-turnover team, and we really just wanted to turn it into a one-on-one game because Coach Izzo runs such great actions. Our guys happened to make some plays.”
The Wildcats, who came in averaging 14.1 turnovers per game — one of the worst marks in country — ended the game with just five, their smallest amount of the season.
K-State is now 5-0 this season in overtime.
"We sat down in the huddle and every one of them said, 'Hey, we don't lose in overtime,'" Tang said. "They knew it. We've been here before, it's fine. Five more minutes. We were okay with it."
The Wildcats now move on to the Elite Eight. This is K-State’s 14th appearance in school history, a mark that's tied for sixth-best in the country. Only Kansas, North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky and UCLA have been to more regional finals in the history of the NCAA Tournament.
“It's a huge accomplishment,” Tang said. “This thing is hard. It's hard to do. When it happens, you just have to really embrace it and enjoy it and take a moment. We've got to take a moment and just really soak this thing in before we move on to the next thing.”
The Wildcats led by as much as nine in the second half before Nowell went down with his ankle injury. The Spartans retook the lead on a 13-2 run and led by as much as three multiple times, including just after Nowell returned to the court.
After a 3-pointer from A.J. Hoggard, Nowell drove to the hoop, was nearly stripped, attempted to pass it off and nearly had stolen again, but somehow still managed to heave up a prayer 3-pointer that went in.
A 10-0 Wildcat run after K-State fell behind on a 3-pointer by Joey Hauser gave the Wildcats a seven-point advantage with 4:45 to play.
But the 3-pointers from Michigan State continued to fall. Walker hit one of the eight Spartan long range buckets in the second half to get within four.
Michigan State cut the lead to two soon after, but a 3-pointer from Massoud pushed the advantage back out to five.
The Spartans closed out regulation on a 7-2 run, including a driving layup by Walker with five seconds to play to tie things up at 82.
Nowell had a chance at a game-winning layup at the buzzer, but it hit the side of the rim, forcing overtime.
K-State led throughout the majority of the first half, jumping out to a 5-0 lead to start the game.
Spartans jumped ahead briefly at the 7:49 mark after a jumper from Hauser and a 3-pointer from Walker 20 seconds later.
K-State jumped out a four-point lead, 30-26, after an 8-0 run that included a 3-pointer from Massoud, a big-time block from Tomlin, a three-point play by Johnson after getting fouled on a layup and a layup by Tomlin.
The Spartans went 5:31 without a made basket late in the first half and K-State’s lead grew to as much as six after Massoud’s second 3-pointer of the game.
The Wildcats outshot Michigan State by 21.5% in the first half, but a perfect 9-of-9 mark in the first half kept K-State within the Spartans’ grasp.
Michigan State broke the bucket-less streak with a 3-pointer from Hoggard with a little more than a minute.
Hoggard led the Spartans in scoring with 25 points, followed by 18 from Hauser, 16 each from Walker and Jaden Akins, and 11 for Malik Hall.
A three-point play by center Mady Sissoko got the Spartans within two, but a 3-pointer from Carter with 15 seconds to play put the Wildcats up five, 43-38 at the break.
K-State will now face No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic, who knocked off No. 4 seed Tennessee 62-55 in Thursday's nightcap, on Saturday in their eighth Elite Eight appearance since their last Final Four in 1964. Tip-off is set for 5:09 p.m. and the game will be televised on TBS.